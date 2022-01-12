Freeman FFA test plot provides hands-on opportunities for students

Students in the Freeman High School FFA chapter in Adams, Nebraska are learning what it’s like to be actual farmers. The chapter completed its third year of planting and harvesting a test plot between Adams and Sterling just before 2021 ended.

“Students were given the opportunity to sign up to help plant and harvest the plot, which features Pioneer corn and soybeans. The plot provides students hands-on opportunities in production agriculture and allows them to see the research side of these crops,” said Tony Jensen, FFA sponsor for Freeman High School in Gage County.

In the future, the chapter will examine ways to incorporate students into the entire production cycle and decision-making process.

“Skills like field scouting, soil testing, fertilizer and pesticide recommendations and commodity marketing are valuable when considering a career in production agriculture and related fields,” Jensen said.

By providing these opportunities to the students, they are gaining real world experience that they can’t get just from being in the classroom.

In this new year, Jensen wants to help students get involved in the process of researching different hybrids, hypothesizing potential yields, and analyzing the expenses and income involved in coordinating a test plot. Through these projects, students will be able to accrue invaluable real-world experience in ag sales, marketing, agronomy, and agribusiness.

“The Freeman FFA would like to thank Dean Seeds, Otto Farms and E-Energy Adams for their donations to the test plot, and we look forward to continuing these partnerships for years to come,” Jensen said.