Fullerton FFA students share special bond with longtime advisor

Almost considered a lost art, grand courtesy and manners have made a big difference in one Nebraska FFA chapter.

FFA advisor Kevin Wetovick at Fullerton High School in Nance County has been teaching for 33 years in his hometown. This school year he has been joyfully overwhelmed by ongoing kindness, as several of his FFA students took time to stop and acknowledge his impact on their lives.

“Currently, I have several students who are so congenial, and they wait ‘til all the kids are gone and take time to send good wishes to me, their FFA advisor,” Wetovick said.

They have issues in their own lives, he noted, but they take time to stick around. There are five to eight kids in his classes who don’t miss a time to say, “have a good evening.”

“In today’s world where we think kids don’t have as much responsibility, there’s a lot of good,” Wetovick said. “I don’t remember communicating with my teacher when I was that age, and I was a good kid.”

After this school year, Wetovick will retire. He’s put in 13 years as FFA advisor.

In that time, he’s had many fulfilling projects and students and is glad that students who live in nearby cities also have enthusiasm for joining the FFA chapter.

“You always think FFA is for farm kids, but I have many kids who live in town,” he said. “There are many opportunities for them.”

Just before the holidays, Wetovick’s FFA chapter was busy getting ready for creed speaking, and also for the junior high quiz bowl and public speaking contests with 13 other schools. There were 38 kids competing.