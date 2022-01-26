Growing skills propels FFA members at Gordon-Rushville High School

Learning to work with their hands and the land, the members of Gordon-Rushville FFA in Sheridan County, Nebraska is accruing life lessons that will leave lasting impressions on their minds and hearts.
“We were pretty fortunate this past year to get quite a few grants to try to build our hands-on experiences in the classroom and outside, to help students get more prepared for contests and for a richer learning experience,” said Russell Stoker, FFA adviser for the Gordon-Rushville High School FFA.
For starters, the students will be growing strawberries hydroponically.
Plants grow without any soil in a long tray with some substrate to hold the roots. A nutrient solution is pumped through the trays, and strawberries ripen on the vine.
The chapter got a grant last fall to grow the two strawberry crops each year, and they hope to produce a crop in November and another in March, Stoker said. Each summer, they’ll shut it down and start over with the new school year.
The chapter is looking forward to this strawberry crop being a needed resource for the school and community.
Creating signs for a walking path is another project that FFA students have enjoyed. The FFA chapter has started a small working business called Mustang Metal Fabrication, and the business class helped create a design for the front of their business at the building where the FFA class is located. They also work on projects for people who pay.
“I want them to learn how to weld, so if they want to start their own business, this will help give them skills to be more-well rounded,” Stoker said.
Helping propel their student-run business is a plasma table, which was also purchased with grant funding.
Using the plasma table, a design is created on a computer and converted to an e-file the computer reads. A student can put a sheet of metal on the table and make rather complex parts to weld.
Stoker is also proud of former student Kena Rose, who graduated two years ago. Because of delays from the pandemic, Rose only just received her American degree this past fall.
“That’s an accomplishment. That’s the highest honor,” he said.
Rose and a supervised agricultural experience in which she kept track of her records, time and money for four years. She did service, leadership development through speeches in different competitions.
The Gordon-Rushville FFA chapter is going to raise some pheasants this year, incubate them and release them with bands so they can track harvest data.
Although they don’t have a large facility, Stoker says releasing pheasants is one of the easier choices for their wildlife management class and animal science.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.
