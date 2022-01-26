Growing skills propels FFA members at Gordon-Rushville High School

Learning to work with their hands and the land, the members of Gordon-Rushville FFA in Sheridan County, Nebraska is accruing life lessons that will leave lasting impressions on their minds and hearts.

“We were pretty fortunate this past year to get quite a few grants to try to build our hands-on experiences in the classroom and outside, to help students get more prepared for contests and for a richer learning experience,” said Russell Stoker, FFA adviser for the Gordon-Rushville High School FFA.

For starters, the students will be growing strawberries hydroponically.

Plants grow without any soil in a long tray with some substrate to hold the roots. A nutrient solution is pumped through the trays, and strawberries ripen on the vine.

The chapter got a grant last fall to grow the two strawberry crops each year, and they hope to produce a crop in November and another in March, Stoker said. Each summer, they’ll shut it down and start over with the new school year.

The chapter is looking forward to this strawberry crop being a needed resource for the school and community.

Creating signs for a walking path is another project that FFA students have enjoyed. The FFA chapter has started a small working business called Mustang Metal Fabrication, and the business class helped create a design for the front of their business at the building where the FFA class is located. They also work on projects for people who pay.