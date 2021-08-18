Hamilton County 4-H proves adept at Adulting

One of the categories in the 2021 Life Challenge exercise undertaken by Nebraska 4-H groups at UNL, was the Adulting Challenge. In this category, the various club teams were tasked with finding solutions to daily trials they would face when they became adults.

This year, the problem the teams had to solve was to create a schedule and a monthly budget as if they were college students enrolled at UNL. The overall winners in the category were from the Hamilton County 4-H program. The team was coached by Deb Farhnbruch.

“We had to take into account college fees, surprise expenses (such as $175 books), transportation, food and lodging,” said team member Jasmine Hansen. “We were required to take a 30-minute break from our challenge and take a guided tour around campus for learning purposes.”

Hansen said she and her teammates used the tour to their advantage in a creative way. Their tour guide was a Resident Assistant at UNL and was able to shed light on some resources of which many students are unaware.

“We learned the many benefits an RA receives compared to average students,” Hansen said. “This consisted of free breakfast, lunch and dinner, free housing and a part-time job on campus.”

Besides perks, her team also learned that there were other “secrets” to being frugal as a UNL students. One way was to use the bus. Campus students receive free transportation, she said. When they created their budget for the competition, they used all of the inside information and found they were able to live comfortably, well within their means.