Hard work pays off for Kansas FFA members

Three FFA high school students from Republic County Junior Senior High School in Belleville, Kansas in north central Kansas are excited to have won State FFA competitions in early June, and are preparing to travel to the National FFA convention this fall in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kadence Henke, who will be a sophomore this fall, was the second place district creed speaker, and won state FFA creed speaking June 3. She is the daughter of Kevin and Amber Henke.

Nicole Popelka, who will be a senior, was the proficiency winner in grain production placement. Her parents are Robert and Leslie Popelka.

Katrina Ball was the state proficiency award winner in dairy production placement. Ball graduated this spring from Republic County High School. She’s preparing to go to Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska to study livestock management. Her parents are Leonard and Ellen Ball.

“It’s a big honor for them to be recognized for what they’ve been doing at home and outside school,” said Jed Strnad, who is an FFA advisor and ag teacher along with Cara Wolverton at Republic County Junior Senior High School in Belleville.

They are planning to travel as a chapter this fall to Nationals in Indianapolis in late October.

For Henke, of Cuba, Kansas, who was a freshman when she won state, memorizing five paragraphs of the FFA creed was a stand-out choice in her agricultural science class – for her and for FFA’s mission.

“I chose to memorize the creed and I started working on it, and I continued to grow,” said Henke, who will turn 16 next month.