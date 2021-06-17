Hard work pays off for Kansas FFA members

Three FFA high school students from Republic County Junior Senior High School in Belleville, Kansas in north central Kansas are excited to have won State FFA competitions in early June, and are preparing to travel to the National FFA convention this fall in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kadence Henke, who will be a sophomore this fall, was the second place district creed speaker, and won state FFA creed speaking June 3. She is the daughter of Kevin and Amber Henke.
Nicole Popelka, who will be a senior, was the proficiency winner in grain production placement. Her parents are Robert and Leslie Popelka.
Katrina Ball was the state proficiency award winner in dairy production placement. Ball graduated this spring from Republic County High School. She’s preparing to go to Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska to study livestock management. Her parents are Leonard and Ellen Ball.
“It’s a big honor for them to be recognized for what they’ve been doing at home and outside school,” said Jed Strnad, who is an FFA advisor and ag teacher along with Cara Wolverton at Republic County Junior Senior High School in Belleville.
They are planning to travel as a chapter this fall to Nationals in Indianapolis in late October.
For Henke, of Cuba, Kansas, who was a freshman when she won state, memorizing five paragraphs of the FFA creed was a stand-out choice in her agricultural science class – for her and for FFA’s mission.
“I chose to memorize the creed and I started working on it, and I continued to grow,” said Henke, who will turn 16 next month.
She learned she’d won state when she and her chapter members watched the virtual convention together at school.
“Kadence put in a lot of time, and we’re pretty proud of her and her dedication to FFA, her schoolwork and 4-H,” her mom Amber Henke said, noting it was exciting to see somebody from a small town get that type of accomplishment.
Henke, who enjoys helping her family on their farm and ranch, spent many early mornings practicing her speaking abilities and inner drive. She hopes to compete next year in a different event, since creed speaking is just for freshman.
Memorizing the creed is an accomplishment in itself, Strnad said. Many kids become familiar with it, but not everyone memorizes it word-for-word. There were 14 students competing with Henke.
“The FFA creed has been around since 1930, and only been revised a couple of times, so the basic message is almost the same 91-years later,” Strnad said.
Another state winner, Nicole Popelka of rural Cuba, Kansas, learned that she was a proficiency winner in Grain Production Placement, also while watching the virtual convention.
“I was really shocked because I felt like there were other teenagers out in the world just like me, but winning state was a little exciting and gave me a sense of accomplishment,” Popelka said.
She said she wouldn't trade any of the long hours she put into the family farm because it has made her who she is. She spent time learning with each of her parents one-on-one.
“I wouldn’t have won in my area without my parents’ passion to continue a dying lifestyle, so I took the opportunities given to me and made the most out of them,” Popelka said.
The third state winner from Republic County, Katrina Ball of Belleville, said it was a great honor for her to win in dairy production placement.
“It meant the world to me, as I have always been compared to my brother and everything that he did it FFA and in band - and I'm now proving that I can do the same as he can,” Ball said.
She won the state competition in dairy production entrepreneurship last year.
She, like the others, learned that working hard and pushing herself produced results.
