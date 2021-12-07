Hauling corn, selling bales keep farmers busy post-harvest

For those who have ever farmed for a living, it's definitively clear that life on the farm never stops. We have our busy seasons, such as harvest or planting, but there is always one more task for us to complete.
It seems in the winter there is just enough to keep us busy – from planning for next year’s crop, to hauling grain while the weather’s nice, to getting fall dirt work done.
These past two weeks have been filled with “those” kinds of tasks. We have been busy disking, field cultivating, and filling in ditches to get ready for next year’s crop. Although this job seems tedious after a while, we know working the ground now will provide a nice seedbed next spring.
We continue to plan for next year’s planting season by making our seed purchases. Our seed dealer even gave us some sweet corn to plant and eat next year! We are excited to see how our sweet corn turns out, as well as our field corn.
Aside from fieldwork, with such nice fall-winter weather and gorgeous sunsets, we have set up the auger in preparation for hauling out corn to E-Energy in Adams, Nebraska this week. In southeastern Nebraska, with such nice weather, multiple farmers in the area are pulling the semis and augers out to start unloading grain bins and emptying bags.
If that didn't keep our farming operation busy enough, we are also selling small square bale bundles and hauling out small square bales of both grass, alfalfa and straw to multiple locations, including a few out of state.
While the weather was phenomenal at home I was in Atlanta, Georgia attending the National 4-H Congress as a representative for Nebraska and a 4-H member. It was a very unique experience, in terms of being cultured.
Living in southeastern Nebraska it was a change flying into a city that has 3.5 times more people than there are in the whole state of Nebraska. I learned many life skills through attending this congress, including networking, leadership and self-presentation. I also learned that I most likely won't live in Atlanta!
In the weeks ahead, our farming operation plans on hauling out contracted corn while the weather prevails. We plan on celebrating my mom’s 50th birthday this week. For a little family outing, we will attend the Nebraska Ag Expo in Lincoln, Nebraska.