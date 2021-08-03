Haying, county fairs keep Oldemeyer busy

The past two weeks can be summed up in a single word: Wow! We have been crazy busy.
We received 1.3 inches of rain about two weeks ago and have been dry ever since. With no rain in the forecast, it means pivots start running and so does the hay equipment.
We've cut and baled lots of grass hay. The prime grass hay is small square baled and sold. Fortunately, we don't have to pick up the bales by hand. We have a machine that will pick the bales up off the ground and bundle small squares in groups of 21. Then we come back and pick up the bundles with a tractor. Because of this kind of technology we can bundle and pick up almost 600 bales an hour and barely break a sweat.
If baling hay and chasing after pivots wasn't enough to keep our family busy, we also had our county fair this past week. On top of haying and irrigation, we were getting livestock ready and finishing up clothing projects to exhibit at the fair. By the end of the week, we were hot and tired. We wouldn't trade fair week for anything. There's nothing better than going to the fair, catching up with people in our community, and seeing the next generation of agriculturists.
We also had our corn crop dusted for southern rust and gray leaf spot this past week. Our corn was in the starting stages of gray leaf spot, and southern rust was located in neighboring counties, so we decided it would be beneficial to crop dust.
Fortunately, this year our crops look really good. Our corn was pollinated right before it got really hot so the ears look very nice and are filled to the tip. Our soybeans look nice as well. Our plants are dark green and even in height. We had some 100 degree days this past week which put some stress on the crops.
The coming weeks look as busy as our past week. We hope to put up third-cutting alfalfa and grass. With no rain in the forecast, we will also have to run pivots.