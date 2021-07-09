For college students Amber Cherney of Cuba, Kansas and Austin Truex of Norfolk, Nebraska, the chance to be hometown interns in Nebraska this summer offers opportunities to connect with the small towns near and dear to their heart – all while honing relevant job skills and helping grow those communities.
Cherney and Truex are two of the 19 students participating in the Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Internship program, which kicked off its third year in May.
The program aims to further the community-building work of the Nebraska Community Foundation and strengthen students' connections to the towns that raised them. The hope is they would consider returning one day to plant their future in greater Nebraska.
Cherney, a Cloud Community College studnet, who will be a junior at Kansas State University this fall studying business administration and marketing, is helping the Chester Community Fund in Chester, Nebraska. She is reaching out to people who used to be part of the Chester community who moved away. She's also working to expand the Nebraska Community Foundation donor base through social media and video projects.
“We want them to know Chester is still here, we have a lot here, and we’d love for you to come back,” Cherney said.
Excited to be part of the energy, Cherney says she sees more positive things happening in the community, than most people live there. That's the way it often becomes in any community.
“Coming up to Chester, I see an awesome community that’s also active – like Cuba, Kansas,” Cherney said, making a comparison to her hometown.
Intern Austin Truexc will be a junior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall. He is working this summer in his hometown with the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together. Her work focuses on community marketing, making connections and community betterment projects.
“I am very passionate about my hometown, and am thrilled to contribute to projects, events and initiatives in Norfolk,” Truex said.
His projects include engaging the downtown district, retaining young people in the area, and restoring the riverfront.
The Nebraska Community Foundation considers this Hometown Intern program a two-way street.
“These young people are sharing ideas for the community they want to call home one day,” said Janny Crotty, assistant director of advancement for the foundation. “After going away to school for at least year, the goal is for them to return and be part of what it takes to keep our community thriving.”
The program builds on the results of the 2020 Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Survey of 1,300 high school students, which revealed that most participants prefer to live in a small community and are motivated to make a positive impact on the places where they were raised.
Truex learned about the paid internship program through the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
“We also had lots of affiliated funds who already knew of a student who was interested in an internship, through our many partnerships with University of Nebraska Extension and others,” foundation spokeswoman Carrie Malek-Madani said.
Cherney learned about the internship through the Chester Community Fund and word of mouth, since there aren’t a lot of young people to reach, she said.
The all-important question of whether hometown interns will return to their town or another small town after college, brings positive thoughts.
“At this time, I do not have any concrete plans,” Truex said. “However, I strongly believe that I will end up in Norfolk or another small community in Nebraska. It’s home, and I love it here.”
The primary reason young Nebraskans don’t envision a future in their hometowns comes down to job opportunities, Malek-Madani said. In the survey, 44% said career opportunities pull them elsewhere. The community foundation is working to change that.
After growing dramatically in the last three years, community foundation leaders say they are energized by gaining a new youthful perspective to propel them into the future.
“By welcoming these students back home, our local affiliated funds are opening doors to a fresh look at community building,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the foundation. “The benefits go both ways, with interns learning their hometowns offer much more than previously assumed.”
As for Cherney's post-college plans, “I would like to do some marketing with businesses,” she said. “I’m not sure where yet, but I would like to stay in a rural area.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.
Hometown Interns
Nineteen college students arrived in their Greater Nebraska hometowns in May to both further the community-building work of local Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated funds and strengthen their connections to the places that raised them – perhaps inspiring them to one day return and make their own future in Greater Nebraska. The 2021 NCF Hometown Interns are:
Amber Cherney, Cuba, Kansas: The Cloud Community College and Kansas State University Student will help Chester Community Fund conduct research to expand their donor base, as well as promote the fund through social media and video projects.
Austin Truex, Norfolk: The UNK student will split his time between Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together, focusing on community marketing.
Dakota Cherney, Chester: Cherney, a 2020 Hometown Intern, will serve as one of two Hometown Intern Coordinators. He will offer support and advice to interns, organize peer learning sessions, meet one-on-one with interns, document their work for publication, and much more.
Megan Collins, Hebron: The Central Community College student will spend the summer getting hands-on healthcare experience with the Foundation for Thayer County Health Services Fund while learning about the opportunities available to young adults in Thayer County.
Hayley Denner, Diller: The Concordia University student will work with Diller Community Foundation Fund to promote the fund on social media, prepare youth survey results for community-wide release, and help grow the fund’s Youth Philanthropy Contest.
Emily Erickson, Albion: The University of Nebraska-Omaha student will manage social media for Boone County Foundation Fund, as well as help with planning an asset map, newsletters and the Boone County Big Give event.
Katie Hawk, Ewing: The UNL student will work with Holt County Economic Development to create a community needs assessment for the Village of Ewing, as well as help plan and prepare Holt County’s leadership program.
Cheyanna Jacobe, Deshler: Jacobe, also a Central Community College student, will join Megan Collins of Hebron getting hands-on healthcare experience with the Foundation for Thayer County Health Services Fund.
Cheyenne Knehans, Red Cloud: The California Institute of the Arts student joins Red Cloud Community Fund to assist with heritage tourism projects.
Luke Kramer, Rosalie: The UNL student will help Cuming County Community Fund with many projects aimed to further the fund’s goal of community improvement and enhancing the long-term viability of the county.
Paige Kniep, Deshler: The UNL student will work with Deshler Community Fund on a variety of promotional and operational projects throughout the summer, including networking with local business owners, reviewing youth survey results and more.
James Mockry, McCook: The York College student will help McCook Community Foundation Fund capture, record and share their community’s assets through an updated asset map. Mockry will also help with creating a virtual Heritage Square tour.
Emily Morrow, O’Neill: The UNL student will work with O’Neill Community Foundation Fund on a variety of outreach efforts, including marketing, social media, public relations and donor appreciation.
Rachel Orth, Ogallala: The UNL student will play a role in helping Keith County Foundation Fund plan the Keith County Big Give event.
Luke Partsch, Nebraska City: The UNL student joins Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund to help plan and promote The Dream Switch Project, work with the Youth Advisory Committee and help with developing a sustainable program to welcome newcomers to Nebraska City.
Connor Rosfeld, Callaway: Rosfeld, a UNL student, will join Callaway Community Fund’s effort to establish a donor database, as well as help plan a fall fundraiser, promote economic growth alongside the village’s economic director and work on newsletters.
Kelli Schoch, Columbus: The Chadron State College student will assist the Lakeview Education Fund with social media marketing as well as community event planning and reaching out to local leaders.
Jocelyn Shipman, Guide Rock: Shipman, a student at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, will work with Red Cloud Community Fund on various projects for The Valley Child Development Center.
Miranda Shreves, Johnson: Johnson, also a 2020 Hometown Intern, will serve as a Hometown Intern Coordinator alongside Dakota Cherney. She will also offer support and advice for interns, assist with the organization of peer learning sessions, serve as a mentor to interns, document their work for publication, and much more.
The Nebraska Community Foundation, headquartered in Lincoln, serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 270 communities. Visit www.NebraskaHometown.org to see if a hometown has a Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated fund and let local leadership know about interest.
1 of 5
Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Interns Amber Cherney and Hayley Denner discuss their Gallup Strengths during a June 10 Peer Learning Session at the Seward Civic Center in Seward, Neb. Cherney is working with the Chester Community Fund and Denner with the Diller Community Foundation Fund, both of which are NCF affiliated funds.
Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Intern Austin Truex, center, converses with fellow interns Luke Partsch, left, and Connor Rosfeld during the June 10 Peer Learning session at the Seward Civic Center in Seward, Neb.
Hometown Intern Amber Cherney, right, poses with her family in a Montana wheat field they harvested. She ran the combine last summer, covering over 12,000 acres of wheat, barley, durum, peas, soybeans, and corn from May to November. She’s pictured with her family: Billy, left, Taylor, Karly and Chris Cherney.
Hometown Interns James Mockry, Amber Cherney and cousin Dakota Cherney discuss how to use their strengths during their summer internships at the June 10 Peer Learning Session at the Seward Civic Center in Seward, Neb. Mockry and Amber Cherney are working for Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated funds in McCook and Chester, while Dakota Cherney is serving as a Hometown Intern Coordinator.