For college students Amber Cherney of Cuba, Kansas and Austin Truex of Norfolk, Nebraska, the chance to be hometown interns in Nebraska this summer offers opportunities to connect with the small towns near and dear to their heart – all while honing relevant job skills and helping grow those communities.

Cherney and Truex are two of the 19 students participating in the Nebraska Community Foundation Hometown Internship program, which kicked off its third year in May.

The program aims to further the community-building work of the Nebraska Community Foundation and strengthen students' connections to the towns that raised them. The hope is they would consider returning one day to plant their future in greater Nebraska.

Cherney, a Cloud Community College studnet, who will be a junior at Kansas State University this fall studying business administration and marketing, is helping the Chester Community Fund in Chester, Nebraska. She is reaching out to people who used to be part of the Chester community who moved away. She's also working to expand the Nebraska Community Foundation donor base through social media and video projects.

“We want them to know Chester is still here, we have a lot here, and we’d love for you to come back,” Cherney said.

Excited to be part of the energy, Cherney says she sees more positive things happening in the community, than most people live there. That's the way it often becomes in any community.

“Coming up to Chester, I see an awesome community that’s also active – like Cuba, Kansas,” Cherney said, making a comparison to her hometown.

Intern Austin Truexc will be a junior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the fall. He is working this summer in his hometown with the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together. Her work focuses on community marketing, making connections and community betterment projects.

“I am very passionate about my hometown, and am thrilled to contribute to projects, events and initiatives in Norfolk,” Truex said.

His projects include engaging the downtown district, retaining young people in the area, and restoring the riverfront.

The Nebraska Community Foundation considers this Hometown Intern program a two-way street.

“These young people are sharing ideas for the community they want to call home one day,” said Janny Crotty, assistant director of advancement for the foundation. “After going away to school for at least year, the goal is for them to return and be part of what it takes to keep our community thriving.”

The program builds on the results of the 2020 Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Survey of 1,300 high school students, which revealed that most participants prefer to live in a small community and are motivated to make a positive impact on the places where they were raised.

Truex learned about the paid internship program through the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

“We also had lots of affiliated funds who already knew of a student who was interested in an internship, through our many partnerships with University of Nebraska Extension and others,” foundation spokeswoman Carrie Malek-Madani said.

Cherney learned about the internship through the Chester Community Fund and word of mouth, since there aren’t a lot of young people to reach, she said.

The all-important question of whether hometown interns will return to their town or another small town after college, brings positive thoughts.

“At this time, I do not have any concrete plans,” Truex said. “However, I strongly believe that I will end up in Norfolk or another small community in Nebraska. It’s home, and I love it here.”

The primary reason young Nebraskans don’t envision a future in their hometowns comes down to job opportunities, Malek-Madani said. In the survey, 44% said career opportunities pull them elsewhere. The community foundation is working to change that.

After growing dramatically in the last three years, community foundation leaders say they are energized by gaining a new youthful perspective to propel them into the future.

“By welcoming these students back home, our local affiliated funds are opening doors to a fresh look at community building,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the foundation. “The benefits go both ways, with interns learning their hometowns offer much more than previously assumed.”

As for Cherney's post-college plans, “I would like to do some marketing with businesses,” she said. “I’m not sure where yet, but I would like to stay in a rural area.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

