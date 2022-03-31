High schools boost ag programs

Nebraska’s classrooms are gaining on agricultural academics, thanks to programs such as FFA, 4-H and now a consortium in Northeast Nebraska.
As the sole post-secondary institution in Nebraska that is 100% agricultural, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is a key resource for agricultural education.
On March 29, NCTA joined school administrators and college partners in a ceremony at Norfolk for signing an agreement for education programming in northeastern Nebraska.
With our statewide mission as a part of the University of Nebraska system, NCTA was key in early discussions back in 2018 on how colleges can be valuable resources for agriculture at the high school and junior high levels.
In 2019, the Northeast Educational Compact was launched with NCTA joining the NU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CASNR), Little Priest Tribal College, Nebraska Indian Community College, Northeast Community College, Wayne Community Schools, and Wayne State College.
Agricultural literacy for all ages, from early years through graduation, has accelerated as resources, curricula and teachers were added. The compact’s goal aims to boost student success, teacher support and workforce development.
Today, 20 school districts and three Educational Service Units, plus more colleges are partners in the compact. The regional site for experiential learning is NU’s Haskell Ag Lab north of Wayne. Like our West Central Research, Extension and Education Center at North Platte, the Haskell Ag Lab is part of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and conducts research, education, and Nebraska Extension programs.
The regional concept for expanded opportunities is a first of its kind. It can be a boon to encourage students to enter careers in agriculture and natural resources.
I look forward to sharing more news from State FFA Convention and the Northeast Education Compact with you.