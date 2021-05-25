Hipke: Nebraska dryland crops ‘done for’ if rain doesn’t come soon

I thought that maybe once I was done with school and graduated, I would have some extra time. I was wrong, I think I am almost busier now than I was while in school.
A main priority for my family has been getting pairs to pasture. My older sister was home for a little while so she was able to help us. We branded and vaccinated pairs as we hauled them, so we only did about 20 pairs at a time. We just hauled our last load for now to pasture a couple days ago.
We are being picky about what cows we want to send to pasture because those will be ones to get bred again. Some of the cows we bought, we don’t want to breed again so we are keeping them home. The cows that aren’t in very good shape or have “spicy” attitudes will go on feed. We set up a creep feeder in their pen so their calves can get started on feed and we can wean them quicker.
I thought once we got the cows to pasture, we wouldn’t have any trouble with them. Once again, I was wrong. A couple cows made the decision to “test out the water” of the ponds only to find themselves stuck in the mud. After several hours of using various methods the cows were retrieved. One was down and couldn’t get back up but the other one got up.
However, the next day we got a phone call saying she was back in the water. When Mom and Dad arrived at the scene, the cow was swimming around in the pond like a muskrat with cattails on her back. While my parents and the caretaker were forming a plan, they saw a big bull snake swim across the pond and over the cows back.
When he isn’t saving cows from ponds, Dad has been busy planting soybeans and maintaining the pivots. All of the corn is planted and we have been making sure to water it quite a bit since we aren’t getting rain. He has had some trouble keeping all the pivots running.
We have a good stand of corn so far. Dad said that until he gets sufficient water on the soybeans we won’t be able to tell if there will be a good stand of soybeans. The oats and alfalfa on the dryland are in desperate need of rain.
Speaking of rain, the weather has not been in our favor lately. Our area has had a quarter of an inch since the first of April. This is hardly enough precipitation to get the crops out of the ground. Many farmers are in the same situation as we are with our dryland field, if we don’t get rain soon it is going to be done for.
Our fat cows are getting very close to being ready for market. We shipped half a pot load this past week. While looking through the pen, we know that we will have some more ready in a couple weeks.
As always, stay safe during this busy time as well as pray for rain and good weather!