Holdrege, Neb., student named FFA Star Farmer finalist

Grady Johnson from Holdrege, Nebraska, is among four finalists for the FFA American Star Farm award.
The National FFA Organization has announced finalists in four categories today. Winners will be selected at the national convention held in Indianapolis in October.
A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category. Finalists in each category are:
American Star Farmer
- Josh Heupel from Le Grand, California
- Grady Johnson from Holdrege, Nebraska
- Kurt Muggli from Carson, North Dakota
- Raegan Klaassen from Hydro, Oklahoma
American Star in Agribusiness
- Noah Anuez from Lake City, Florida
- Tyler Ertzberger from Carnesville, Georgia
- Matthew Rowlette from Berea, Kentucky
- Wyatt Harlan from Slaton, Texas
American Star in Agricultural Placement
- Caleb Peckham from Woodstock, Connecticut
- Duncan Patton from Comer, Georgia
- Ethan Buck from Lafayette, Indiana
- Jakob Weinheimer from Groom, Texas
American Star in Agriscience
- Mackenzie Camacho from Madera, California
- Emily Acevedo from Starke, Florida
- Chase Krug from Marion, Iowa
- Reese Wilson from Stephenville, Texas