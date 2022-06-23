Horse events popular at Nuckolls County 4-H

In south central Nebraska, Nuckolls County 4-H is full speed ahead with great horse fervor and many summer plans involving horses.

As of early May, there were 99 youth enrolled in Nuckolls County 4-H for 2022. soNearby Thayer County has 145 enrolled.

The two counties share a 4-H Extension office called Southern Plains Extension, and have a joint shooting sports contest, and a joint public speaking contest – but otherwise have separate 4-H programs.

“The horse project continues to be one of most popular and competitive projects for Nuckolls County youth. There are six individual 4-H clubs in Nuckolls County, and at least two of the clubs practice regularly for horse events,” said Kylie Kinley, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator-Nuckolls/Thayer Counties. For 4-H events, there are eight different classes at the horse show: showmanship, western pleasure or English pleasure, horsemanship or English equitation, trail, reining or western riding, poles and barrels. Nuckolls County has a long history of branding, and the community comes together to help families brand calves in the spring, Kinley emphasized.

“We have a lot of horses, and youth are really competitive. Our horse show is Saturday July 9th during the Nuckolls County Fair,” she said.

There’s a lot of excitement about Nuckolls County’s new fairgrounds buildings. They got a new livestock arena and are getting a new small animal barn, through much local support.

“Our program is in a great community, and I love watching how older generations mentor the younger generation in 4-H.”

A small animal showmanship clinic was held in April 2022 to help prepare youth for public speaking and boost their confidence. They deliver a 4-5 minute routine which can be intimidating, Kinley said. This clinic helps familiarize them with scoresheets and gives them examples for things like trimming rabbits’ toenails, and other aspects.

Youth will also work individually this summer on quilts, welding and gardening, Kinley said. She’s been the 4-H educator for two years, and grew up in a neighboring county.

“It’s fascinating to see how many things are similar in nearby counties, yet other things are prioritized,” she noted.

Also this summer, 17 Nuckolls County 4-H’ers will be heading to the nation’s capital to attend Citizenship Washington Focus, a national event in Washington, D.C., when they will spend two weeks learning about government and important landmarks.

They’ve been fundraising for six years to be able to make the trip to Washington, Kinley said. “We take precautions for COVID that we follow, but the kids are excited to go,” she said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

