Kansas FFA receives donation from Farmland

Kansas FFA was the first to receive a donation from Farmland Food’s second annual Honoring the Heartland Tour when it visited the Kansas State Fair Sept. 9.
The meat company donated $9,000 to the Kansas FFA Association and $65,000 to the National FFA Organization.
The event was part of the Farmland’s 12-week food truck tour to show appreciation for Midwest farming communities by delivering “grab-n-go” meals to those working in the agriculture industry and providing monetary donations to support the next generation of farmers.
During the first year of the truck tour, Farmland served over 11,000 meals to proud Midwest residents and donated more than 160,000 servings of protein in Omaha, Nebraska.
At the presentation, the Farmland also announced its FFA Heartland Grant Program, which will be providing $20,000 in financial support via $1,000 grants to help support FFA students’ goals and inspire continued growth in the agriculture industry. FFA members in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri can enroll through an open application process, ending Oct. 9 at FarmlandFFAHeartlandGrants.com.
Since July, the Farmland Honoring the Heartland Tour food truck has been making two to three stops per week in various locations rooted in Midwestern neighborhoods. Throughout the remainder of the tour, Farmland will be donating a total of $150,000 to the National FFA Organization and local FFA chapters
"At Farmland, we're constantly inspired by the organizations, communities, and individuals across the Midwest who play a fundamental role in our food supply," Farmland spokeswoman Jessica Scarlett said.
"We are grateful for Farmland's ongoing support of the National FFA Organization's mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students," said Molly Ball, president for the National FFA Foundation.