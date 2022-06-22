Lamb & goat camp provides opportunity for Buffalo County 4-H’ers – they never had

The Lottery Goat Program is heralded as a highlight of the Buffalo County 4-H program in Kearney, Nebraska. It is based on education more than exhibition. Participants purchase goats at market price and from the same producer.

“Each participant receives points for attending educational seminars, their goat’s average daily gain, live placing, showmanship, and a short interview. The points are totaled up to determine the placing,” said Kerry Elsen, Buffalo County 4-H Extension Educator in Kearney.

Buffalo County 4-H also hosts a lamb and goat camp where youth who may or may not have shown before - are able to learn the basics of showing either a lamb or a goat. Older 4-H’ers help out and serve as camp counselors and share a lot of their knowledge with younger participants.

The 4-H program also holds a Clover Kid Adventure Day where they are make birdhouses.

A few of the workshops being offering this summer include the mobile science lab, cake decorating and pie crust workshop.

In recent years, an increasingly popular project in Buffalo County 4-H has been making something out of recycled material, which adds creativity to their projects.

“Every year, it’s fun and exciting to see the creativity and the youth. They’re always coming up with something completely out of the box to show their skills, such as creating a guitar out of disc blades. We have also had a couple of 4-H’ers who have made a large aerial view replica of their farm with LEGOS,” Elsen said.

Youth are also enjoying participating in robotics and are learning to write and operate programs, and there will be more hands-on projects in Buffalo County 4-H this summer.

“Things started to feel more normal last year regarding COVID, but will be even more so this year with more activities. Everything will be in-person and more interactive,” Elsen added.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

