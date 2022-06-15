Learning is fun at Jefferson County 4-H

Having fun while learning is a summertime highlight for nearly 150 4-H’ers in Jefferson County, Nebraska, a county that boasts a deep 4-H history.

Camp Jefferson is a particular favorite among members. Typically, the county has about 120 4-H summer campers, but has been continuing to grow year after year.

The camp, which is located by the Little Blue River near Endicott, sees 4-H members participate in canoeing, sports, science workshops, games and more.

Along with a wide variety of activities, campers get to connect with other 4-H members from Saline and Gage Counties.

The camp is split into two one-night adventures. The first is for campers aged 8-10. The second camp, later in the week, hosts campers aged 10-12.

Those who are 14 and older can opt to be camp counselors.

“Many have been campers when they were little, said Darci Pesek, 4-H youth development educator in Jefferson County.

Camp projects include making cookies for the fair, canning workshops for jellies and jams, STEM activities such as making a water wheel and hydroelectric power.

Students can enter the projects in the county fair later in the summer.

Aside from camp, Jefferson County 4-H participants can choose from an extensive list of projects and classes.

One such program is a babysitting clinic for youth 11 and older. It’s geared toward those who would like to have a babysitting business and teaches basic first aid and CPR.

Jefferson County 4-H will also offer workshops for ‘Clover Kids,’ a program for pre-4-H’ers who are 5-7 years old.

The program includes a cookie science workshop where they’ll not only bake but also learn the purpose of each ingredient.

That includes discovering what the baked goods’ texture might be like if they don’t put baking soda into the mix, Pesek said.

The kids will get to eat the cookies which is always a fun part of the event. The pre-4-H’ers also can take as many projects to the county fair as they want where they’ll earn a rainbow-colored ribbon without any intense competition, rather than the tiered ribbon awards the older kids earn.

For Jefferson County 4-Hers, the culmination of summer projects is the Jefferson County Fair July 13-17 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury.

Sixty lucky 4-H members from Jefferson and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C.

There they’ll attend workshops and interact with Nebraska senators, congressmen and staff members.

Pesek reflected so many options for Jefferson County 4-H and said, “Learning while having fun is the key.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

