Learning the 5 Cs that inspire Wayne County 4-Hers

With school getting underway the second week of August, the Wayne County, Nebraska Extension and 4-H focus is now on providing educational programming to schools and special interest groups.

“We emphasize the five Cs: competence, confidence, character, connection and caring. Throughout the year, we hope they’re gaining knowledge in the different project areas through education,” said Amy Topp, Extension engagement zone coordinator. Topp also has responsibilities for Pierce County 4-H.

Right after the landmark 100th Wayne County Fair wrapped up July 24, Topp’s office began preparing items to be entered for the Nebraska State Fair. On Aug. 24, they will transport those projects to Grand Island.

Wayne 4-H has 250 members who enjoyed several educational workshops this summer focusing on horticulture, floraculture, horse showmanship and horsemanship and beginning sewing workshops. They made a pillowcases, painted a barn quilt, enjoyed a food and nutrition workshop making quick breads, and had a home environment class where they made decorative signs and blanket ladders.

Wayne County 4-H credits volunteers and local businesses with giving of themselves and providing extensive local support. One business cut all the wood for the ladders. Another volunteer teaches obedience workshops for dogs. Kids got to create a finger knitting pillow, but instead of using their hands instead of knitting needles.

4-H held an educational program about quality care of animals for all youth who submit for any animal projects that enter the food chain. Other projects included an entomology workshop, creating a bee hotel and also an acrylic painting workshop.

A big shout-out goes to the Wayne County Fair Board, for enabling 4-H youth to sport 100th Wayne County Fair T-shirts at the county fair. Another fair treat was having a former Wayne County 4-Her Selena Finn hold a horsemanship workshop. Finn is an equine instructor at Black Hawk College in Galva, Illinois, and Topp calls this an example of giving back.

Wayne County 4-H offers much and gives back much, Topp said.

“The youth and their willingness to be involved and eagerness to learn and the volunteers we have who help foster their positive relationship is what’s impacting them today,” Topp said.

Whether it’s leadership or teens helping with the younger Clover Kids, it's a unique experience to see how individuals work together.

Topp hopes it will build skills they can use in the future. You never know when a workshop will produce excitement that could lead to a career pathway, Topp said.

“I just enjoy that connection of working with a lot of youth in our area, and show that I care and want them to be successful today, and in the future.”

