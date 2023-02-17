Most Americans are three or more generations removed from the farm. For those of us whose daily routine is a cycle of chores, thawing frozen waterers, fixing fence and grinding feed to again do chores, we may chuckle when an adult says that chocolate milk comes from a brown cow. Many simply do not understand agriculture.

“Taking these classes helped me realize how many people are disconnected from agriculture but also how important agriculture is and how diverse of an industry it is,” said Alan Gloria, Madison High School senior.

Kara Wondercheck, FFA advisor at Madison High School for 2 ½ years, said that of the 50 FFA students in 7-12th grade at Madison, 90% live in town. Only 5% actually live on a farm or ranch operation. Also, 75$ of their chapter is female.

Madison has had an FFA program for seven years.

“Most of our students join the program with little knowledge of agriculture,” Wondercheck said. “Lots of them are a bit nervous to join FFA because they don’t understand that agriculture education is more than cows and plows.”

But cows and plows are a major part of the history behind agriculture, as the students discovered when visiting the Madison County Museum during their introduction to agriculture class.

“We made an outline of the development of agriculture in Madison County, beginning with the prairies all the way through present day,” said Marilyn Moyer, treasurer of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS).

She guided students through the museum’s exhibits, beginning with the sea of grass Lewis and Clark explored upon arriving to the Nebraska Territory.

The Madison County Museum has two tractor collections, one green and one red. Local residents constructed wooden replicas of early farm implements they had worked with in their youth, also on display at the museum.

Midwest Messenger was another valuable teaching resource during the introduction to agriculture class.

“I find many stories in the Midwest Messenger that relate to present ideas of agriculture, such as sustainable agriculture and regenerative agriculture,” Moyer said.

She is compiling a folder for future classes.

“Also, old time pictures have been helpful in showing their technological equipment, such as threshing machines, and pictures of farm animals,” she said of the Midwest Messenger Looking Back feature.

Madison FFA has been paying it forward to the museum by researching and writing about the history of agriculture. This broadens their education and helps MCHS develop displays.

“We want to tap into that technology and that creativity so that we bring the Madison County Historical Society beyond the building full of artifacts and into more of an online digital presence,” Moyer said.

Wondercheck strives to teach her students the importance of giving back and being active in the community. So when MCHS needed to move at the end of a 25-year lease by June 10 last year, the FFA chapter and other Madison students jumped in to clean and move artifacts.

They also volunteered their greenhouse and helped assemble wreaths and swags for a fundraiser put on by MCHS with PEO Sisterhood.

During the annual event Christmas in Madison, the FFA students aided the museum by running the train village, escorting visitors and making crafts with children.

“We have a really good group of energetic, enthusiastic, capable students and we want to work to help them develop even more so,” said Moyer. “We are very much pleased to be working with their sponsor and group of students, because we just can’t say enough about how they have really stepped forth in the community.”

As a final project in the introduction to agriculture class, students are challenged to solve world hunger or food insecurity. They realized the problem is closer to home when FFA member Janaya Parks, who routinely volunteers at the local food pantry, told her class that there is a high need for products like milk, butter and even blankets in their own community.

“Through this project, our chapter recognized the need in our community and decided to donate all of our annual soup feed funds to the local pantry,” Wondercheck said.

Hands-on experience is another major component within the ag curriculum at Madison High School. Through the annual plant sale, students learn about production, marketing and sales while fundraising for the chapter. During the fall semester, they raise poinsettias to sell for the holidays. In the spring, students propagate annual plants.

This exposure to different aspects of agriculture has revealed unknown possibilities to some students.

“Through FFA, I learned anyone can work in agriculture. You don’t have to grow up on a farm,” said junior student Alonso Garzoria.

He tried welding for the first time in an ag class and found that he really enjoyed it.

“Being involved in FFA has opened by eyes to new career opportunities,” Garzoria said.

Through the Dragonfire Popcorn and Pumpkin fundraisers, students practiced the production aspect of agriculture. A local Madison resident had suggested the FFA chapter grow popcorn as a fundraiser during summer 2021.

This past year, they learned the hardships involved in agriculture when trying to grow pumpkins. Due to drought and other production mistakes, their half-acre patch yielded few pumpkins. This was a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) for two FFA members, who took this setback as a “good learning experience” and know what to change for next year’s growing season.

FFA students now understand that growing plants, whether for fundraisers or food, can be challenging. For freshman student Sydney Whatley, attending Husker Harvest Days was her moment of revelation.

“I realized that there is a lot of hard work that goes into the food I eat each day. I got to see that at Husker Harvest Days,” said Whatley. “There is a lot more to growing a crop than just tossing a seed on the ground and watching it grow.”

Being in involved in FFA has provided a connection to agriculture that many people are missing. Even though most of the FFA students at Madison do not pursue an ag-related degree, they gain appreciation for the industry that clothes and feeds them.

As seventh grade student Jessica Montenegro relates, “Being in FFA has helped me learn that people don’t really know where their food comes from.”

Less and less people are involved in food production these days, yet agriculture remains essential to our survival.

History is proof of what Whatley so eloquently said, “Agriculture is a process that takes many people.”