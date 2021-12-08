McCool Junction FFA proves the best classrooms smell like a barn
By Jon Burleson
Midwest Messenger Reporter
The McCool Junction FFA Chapter has many cool things going on. The chapter is establishing an outdoor learning area, it has expanded its industrial learning facility and its learning barn is helping members increase their knowledge of animal care and feeding.
Dana Hall has been the advisor in McCool Junction since the chapter’s founding in 2007. She has shepherded the club through its initial years and is proud of what the program has accomplished in a relatively short time.
The McCool chapter now has 50 members in grades ninth through 12th. Hall said she couldn’t ask for a more dedicated group of young people. While several of the young people involved in the club will not be pursuing careers in agriculture, they nonetheless are enthusiastic about their FFA involvement.
The chapter’s president, Zarina Flaherty, is a prime example. The senior does not plan to enter into agribusiness. Instead she is going to study medicine and become a physician’s assistant. Yet, she has been in FFA for four years and said she loves her FFA experiences and the “togetherness” it has offered her.
Chapter Secretary Jenna Fuehrer also plans to go into medicine. However, she has been in FFA for five years and her mother is the alumni chapter president. The senior said farming would be something she would consider as an occupation, but her primary goal is to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney and then the University of Nebraska Medical Center to become a pediatrician. Fuehrer said she has enjoyed learning about agriculture and especially competing in livestock and dairy judging, food science and parliamentary procedure contests.
Trenton Nabor is the chapter treasurer. He is a junior and has been with FFA for three years. His grandparents farm and raise cattle. He would like to farm, but he also enjoys the industrial arts portion of FFA and plans to learn small engine repair as a livelihood.
Chapter Reporter Caleb Weisheit, a senior, has been in FFA for four years. He plans on becoming an electrician. His family was in farming until the 1990s. His favorite part of FFA is seeing all of the career choices in agribusiness.
Bryan Schwartz is the chapter vice-president. The senior comes from a fifth-generation farm family. He said he may come back to the family farm, but is looking at a welding career at this time. He is also raising Shih Tzu puppies as his SAE and plans to continue to do that, as well. He finds that the puppies are “good for old people.”
Garrett Hansen, junior, is the chapter parliamentarian. His grandparents farm, but he will be attending Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to study psychology and law.
This year, the chapter has been working on an outdoor learning area that includes a beautiful wooden pergola. Climbing flowers will adorn the arbor and potted plants will sit at each corner. The FFA students will be responsible for the upkeep.
Last year, thanks to the school administration, the chapter was able to expand and remodel its industrial activities area, almost doubling its size. Through a grant, the group was able to purchase multi-capability Miller Multimatic 220 welding equipment and improve their welding area, as well.
Hall said a supportive and active FFA Alumni Chapter is a big reason for the continued growth of the capabilities the program has to offer. She said the alumni members work the concession stand at football games to raise funds. The alumni support scholarships, help with contest preparation, coach judging teams and provide transportation. In 2012, Brad and Patty Warner donated the school’s greenhouse.
The chapter has also created a kitchen for food science, including a small oven and a food dehydrator with a NIFA grant. Future plans include purchasing a plasma table for the industrial arts area.
In 2016, the McCool Junction FFA Chapter celebrated a bittersweet moment when they opened a new animal lab. The experiential learning facility was the dream of a former McCool Junction FFA member, Clay Real.
Real had expressed to Hall his desire to see the program establish a building where students could learn about animal care and feeding. After graduation, Real was attending college and informed Hall that he planned to return on Christmas break and would share with her some ideas about how to make the dream a reality. Unfortunately, Real passed away on Sept. 5, 2014.
In a sense, it was his passing that resulted in his dream coming true; for from the seed of his idea grew the resolve to see it realized. His family donated $15,000 and the remainder of the funds were raised through donations and some grants. The Clay Real Memorial Learning Barn was dedicated and opened in the spring of 2016.
Hall said she remembers the day vividly. It was the same day State Degree interviews were being held. It was also the day when the chapter’s sow decided to give birth. There she was, in her dress clothes delivering baby pigs. As she sat in the pen holding newborn piglets at 3 a.m., Hall said she could feel Real’s presence.
“I remembered what he would always say when someone asked him how he was doing,” Hall said. “He would smile that infectious smile and say: ‘Just living the dream.’”
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.