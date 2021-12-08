McCool Junction FFA proves the best classrooms smell like a barn

By Jon Burleson

Midwest Messenger Reporter

The McCool Junction FFA Chapter has many cool things going on. The chapter is establishing an outdoor learning area, it has expanded its industrial learning facility and its learning barn is helping members increase their knowledge of animal care and feeding.

Dana Hall has been the advisor in McCool Junction since the chapter’s founding in 2007. She has shepherded the club through its initial years and is proud of what the program has accomplished in a relatively short time.

The McCool chapter now has 50 members in grades ninth through 12th. Hall said she couldn’t ask for a more dedicated group of young people. While several of the young people involved in the club will not be pursuing careers in agriculture, they nonetheless are enthusiastic about their FFA involvement.

The chapter’s president, Zarina Flaherty, is a prime example. The senior does not plan to enter into agribusiness. Instead she is going to study medicine and become a physician’s assistant. Yet, she has been in FFA for four years and said she loves her FFA experiences and the “togetherness” it has offered her.

Chapter Secretary Jenna Fuehrer also plans to go into medicine. However, she has been in FFA for five years and her mother is the alumni chapter president. The senior said farming would be something she would consider as an occupation, but her primary goal is to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney and then the University of Nebraska Medical Center to become a pediatrician. Fuehrer said she has enjoyed learning about agriculture and especially competing in livestock and dairy judging, food science and parliamentary procedure contests.