Mental health awareness increasingly resonating with youth

When someone is burdened with one stressor, they may feel they can handle it, but if a person experiences multiple stressful events, it can cause emotions to divide.

Mental wellness was a key topic at the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day for children in first through sixth grades, who packed the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva, Nebraska in May.

This was the second year the ag safety day included a session on mental health and wellbeing. It’s a subject that’s becoming increasing important, especially with the challenges youth face today, organizers said.

“They put a lot of pressure on themselves, and trying to help them navigate how to handle stress in a healthy manner is important,” said Brandy VanDeWalle, Nebraska Extension Educator in Fillmore County, who organized the event.

While engaging in an activity, students were asked to balance several balloons at a time; as if they were handling several life stressors. When figuring out what to say to someone experiencing stress, just asking “How can I help – I’ll balance one of your balloons for you” is a start, the experts say.

Here’s a way to start feeling better:

“Deep breathe, so you get oxygen to your brain,” advised Stephanie Knight, director of behavioral health at Fillmore County Hospital.

She recommended taking a deep breath in through your nose for three seconds, holding it for another three seconds, and pushing air out of your mouth for another three seconds like you’re blowing out a candle. Continue that exercise a few times.