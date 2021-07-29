Merrick County 4-H member earns top honors in Life Challenge individual competition

A young 4-H member tackled the distressing challenge of hunger all on her own at the 4-H Life Challenge competition held in Lincoln last month. In her first year at the state-level competition, Raegen Ferraro, 16, daughter of Phillip and Nikki Ferraro, earned top honors for finding ways to combat the insidiousness of hunger.

It was ironic, in that while it was Ferraro’s first year at state, it was also the first time an individual trial had been offered at the Life Challenge competition. However, the Merrick County 4-Her was not new to competition. A former resident of Cuming County, she was a perennial Grand Champion at that county’s contests.

The challenge was for the competitors to use various assets available locally to fight hunger. Ferraro was given 24 hours to figure ways to use her church, school, 4-H, community and individual resources to do so.

“I enjoyed this challenge more because it allowed me to develop and use my own ideas,” she said.

Her winning ideas included hosting a poster contest to raise awareness of hunger, holding a food drive with her 4-H group and volunteering her time at the local food bank. Probably the most incisive idea she proffered was to start a low-cost/volunteer day care facility for working single parents.

“Child care is expensive,” Ferraro said. “Some parents have to take a second job just to pay for child care that allows them to work their first job.”

This reflects well upon the 4-H program and her school, Peace Academy, for producing a mind capable of such insight.