More than donations needed to keep 4-H Camp alive

Singing silly songs around a glowing campfire. Overcoming fears zip lining through a forest of trees. Overlooking the Sandhills from a 50-foot lookout tower.

Now, just memories.

As of Oct. 7, the Bovee fire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey was 97 percent contained and had burned nearly 19,000 acres, according to New Omaha Now.

“Nebraska 4-H wants to express their thanks for all who have been helping with the devastating fire in the Halsey area. Our thoughts are with the families, volunteers and all who are being impacted,” said Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension.

The Scott Lookout Tower was a complete loss. At the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, Eppley Lodge and all cabins were destroyed. The stone chimney is all that remains of the historic lodge. The staff house still stands but the damage is unknown.

Also unknown is the future of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

“We know the camp has been a major part of so many lives over the years,” Lodl said.

The Nebraska National Forest has been the setting of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp since its dedication in 1962 as Nebraska’s first campsite. Since then, 30,000 youth from nearly every community in the state have attended “fall and spring outdoor education programs that focused on environmental education, skill development and the capacity for life-long learning,” said Lodl.

Megan Rogers, originally of Purdum, Neb., began attending 4-H camp at a young age. She and her sister were “very, very involved” in 4-H. Shortly after the 1965 fire, her mother attended the Conservation Camp to replant the trees in the forest.

Rogers attended 4-H camp every year possible since age 8, became a camp counselor and then was part of the 4-H camp staff in 2001 and 2002. Her entire life was influenced by her experiences at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

“4-H camp was one of the first places I was able to be myself, where I became confident and brave,” Rogers said. At 4-H camp, she gained leadership skills.

The recent fire has reunited Rogers with some of the friends she made nearly 25 years ago. Alumni are sharing stories and photos on the Facebook group called Nebraska State 4-H Camp Alumni Association. Reminiscing has provided healing for those who were so closely connected to the 4-H camp.

While the future of the camp is uncertain, the 4-H program intends to continue environmental education.

“We will use this as an opportunity to think about how we best create an environmental education experience for youth in the future,” Lodl said.

Diane Gere, who served as camp registrar for Nebraska 4-H Camps through the summer of 2021, said it’s important that the last 4-H camp in Nebraska is rebuilt.

“We could lose camp forever,” Gere said.

She is urging Nebraskans to contact the UNL Chancellor, Nebraska Extension, Nebraska 4-H, senators and governor Pete Ricketts to express their sentiments about the importance of camp.

“The best thing anyone can do for camp is to advocate for it with their words and their voice,” Gere said. She said that people need to contact the administration at the University and those who represent them in the state government.

Youth need to connect with nature, to sing silly songs and to overcome challenges that only 4-H camp can provide. Help ensure that future generations can make memories at 4-H Camp.

Gere shared where these officials can be contacted:

• UNL Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green: chancellorgreen@unl.edu

• UNL Nebraska Extension Dean Charles Stoltenow: Charles.stoltenow@unl.edu

• To determine your Nebraska senators, go to https://nebraskalegislature.gov/senators/senator_find.php

• To call or write the Nebraska governor, Pete Ricketts visit https://governor.nebraska.gov/contact-form

Financial contributions can be made to the Nebraska 4-H Foundation at PO Box 4500 Lincoln, NE 68504

For more information, visit https://www.ne4hfoundation.org/news/nebraska-4-h-camp/.