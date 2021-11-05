More than memories: Students have FFA experience of a lifetime at nationals

When an FFA livestock judging team makes it to Nationals, their hometown energetically rallies around the students, their livestock and the beef that the families raise.

At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 27-30, 19 students with the Alliance, Nebraska FFA chapter – including four members of the livestock judging team – got to be part of the successes and energy.

However, there was a uniquely emotional mix of feelings. Although the livestock judging team propelled into the national spotlight, sadly they didn’t get to take one FFA officer who had looked forward to attending.

Kimber Romick of Alliance was killed in an automobile accident a few weeks before the convention. Romick was one of five FFA vice presidents for Alliance FFA and a junior this year.

In a heartfelt show of support, Romick’s fellow FFA members wore their FFA dress blues to her funeral service.

“It’s been a trying month for our crew, but we’re getting through it,” said Ashtyn Vivion, Romick’s FFA adviser. “We went together to the service as a group and made sure her family knew how important she was to us and how much she’ll be missed.”

The chapter is also discussing plans for a project in her memory.

“It did affect the chapter, and the kids are all grieving the loss,” said Shauna Meyring, an FFA parent who farms 30 miles north of Alliance. Many Messenger readers are also familiar with Meyring’s updates from the farm as a 2020 Producer Progress Reporter for Midwest Messenger.