More than memories: Students have FFA experience of a lifetime at nationals

When an FFA livestock judging team makes it to Nationals, their hometown energetically rallies around the students, their livestock and the beef that the families raise.
At the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 27-30, 19 students with the Alliance, Nebraska FFA chapter – including four members of the livestock judging team – got to be part of the successes and energy.
However, there was a uniquely emotional mix of feelings. Although the livestock judging team propelled into the national spotlight, sadly they didn’t get to take one FFA officer who had looked forward to attending.
Kimber Romick of Alliance was killed in an automobile accident a few weeks before the convention. Romick was one of five FFA vice presidents for Alliance FFA and a junior this year.
In a heartfelt show of support, Romick’s fellow FFA members wore their FFA dress blues to her funeral service.
“It’s been a trying month for our crew, but we’re getting through it,” said Ashtyn Vivion, Romick’s FFA adviser. “We went together to the service as a group and made sure her family knew how important she was to us and how much she’ll be missed.”
The chapter is also discussing plans for a project in her memory.
“It did affect the chapter, and the kids are all grieving the loss,” said Shauna Meyring, an FFA parent who farms 30 miles north of Alliance. Many Messenger readers are also familiar with Meyring’s updates from the farm as a 2020 Producer Progress Reporter for Midwest Messenger.
Meyring said it is hard to lose someone so young, but it was a very touching service to remember her life. Romick was always positive and delightful around other kids, she said.
“Kimber was a big ole ray of sunshine, and super happy kid with an infectious smile,” Vivion said. “She was willing to do those thankless jobs and signed up for anything she could get her hands on.”
With heavy hearts, the Alliance FFA Livestock Judging team went on to Nationals, and all four team members were gold emblem individuals: Jayce Meyring, Shelby Carr, Wade Sanders and Jada Meyring. Jada was second high individual in the swine category, and the team placed third in the swine.
The team also ended up with a gold emblem team award, an honor earned by 13 of the 41 total teams in the contest. The team finished seventh overall.
Watching the FFA members’ grow is rewarding for parents.
“We love evaluating the animals, but working with the kids is so rewarding to see them go from being terrified of giving oral reasons and then becoming so comfortable,” Meyring said.
The national convention was once again held in person in Indianapolis after going fully virtual last year due to COVID-19. This year included virtual options.
Also from Nebraska, Mekenna Fisher, was a silver medalist recipient in FFA extemporaneous speaking. The Sutherland FFA member made it to the semifinals, placing among the Top 16.
She said going to the FFA convention in Indianapolis, was a great experience: “I learned that FFA members come from all walks of life, but we all share a passion for agriculture and have many of the same values. I'm proud of where I ended up and of how much work I put in to get there.”
Ethan Uhlir, with the St. Paul, Neb., FFA chapter, went to Nationals as a finalist for the FFA National Proficiency Award in Outdoor Recreation. Uhlir was one of four finalists in the country, and the only from Nebraska to make the final four in their category. His Supervised Agricultural Experience included guided deer and pheasant hunts.
“Although Ethan didn’t get the top spot, our chapter was glad to have him as a finalist and to receive his American Degree,” said Boyd Bowder, agriculture education instructor and FFA adviser at St. Paul High School.
The chapter took 13 students to Nationals. Their Natural Resources team finished seventh in the nation, and team member Sam Thede placed fifth. Nick Busse also received a gold rating. Truman Neck and Kaleb Baker received silvers.
Norris FFA adviser Madison Doeschot gave highlights from their trip:
- Silver team awards for Horse Evaluation and Nursery Landscape Management.
- Erin Oldeyemer received a gold medal and sixth place as an individual in Horse Evaluation.
- Anna and Elizabeth Rohrer received gold individual awards in Nursery Landscape.
- Daniel Oldemeyer and Carter Rohrer received the American FFA Degree.
From the Eustis-Farnam FFA chapter in Nebraska, agricultural educator Chad Schimmels shared these highlights:
- Agronomy, sixth place team (Gold Emblem Division)
- Grace Schimmels, 11th individual (Gold Emblem Division)
- Madison Woehrle, 13th (Gold Emblem Division)
- Maggie Walker, 19th (Gold Emblem Division)
- Dallas Weitzel, 34th (Gold Emblem Division)
- Food Science, fourth place team (Gold Emblem Division)
- Natalie Malcom, sixth place individual (Gold Emblem Division)
- Karissa Hodge, 25th (Gold Emblem Division)
- Skyler Oberg, 56th (Silver Emblem Division)
- Creighton Hecox, 60th (Silver Emblem Division)
“Nationals was a really cool experience. Being able to compete alongside other teams from so many different states and being referred to as only ‘Nebraska’ was really neat,” Eustis-Farnam FFA member Natalie Malcom said.
“Standing on stage with all those nerves and excitement made it all worth it,” added fellow member Skyler Oberg. “We have a lot of support at Eustis-Farnam, we had 12 meals paid for by our community.”
The season was long for the Agronomy team, practicing twice a week, but they found success.
“It took an incredible amount of hard work & time, but it was worth it in the end” Grace Schimmels said.
“Getting to go to Nationals was a huge accomplishment, and we were all very excited and proud of how we did,” Madison Woehrle added. “We became closer as a team and better individuals.”
From Kansas, Kaden Weltmer of Smith Center FFA earned second place in Agri Science on stage at Nationals.
“I was excited to receive my award. It was such an honor,” Weltmer said.
From Louisburg, Kansas, the Food Science Team got second place overall. Led by adviser Jim Morgan, team members were Corbin Hammon, Brayton Bruegeen (10th high Individual), Jack Olson, and Delaney Wieland.
Louisburg was also a Silver Division Floriculture team with Hayden Ross, Reece Rietz, Katie Dillon and Sami Leikam. The school’s seventh place Poultry team was also excited to place. It included Izzy Moreland, Lola Edwards, Bronwyn Williams and Abbie Christensen. Earning eighth place was their Milk Quality Team of Dannah Knipp, Ellie Davis, Dana Mattison and Nova Ptacek.
Their adviser said it’s an honor to work with this group where 16 of the 20 individuals were in the Gold Division.
“Having four teams in the National FFA CDEs just shows the quality of students Louisburg FFA has,” Jim Morgan said. “They spent many hours in preparation.
Just filling out the National Chapter application was a challenge. The Minneapolis, Kansas FFA chapter received a two-star on their application.
“It was such a great experience to see the award presented to our chapter at convention. Weston Schrader and August Hulse represented our chapter on stage, and both deserved to be representatives because they are great leaders and are devoted to FFA,” said Maddy Krueger, Minneapolis FFA Reporter.
A high school senior Schrader competed in the Employability Skills LDE and received a gold medal for placing in the Top 12. Schrader is his chapter’s vice president, North Central District FFA president.
Minneapolis FFA’s Jacob Brown was recognized for his participation in the National Extemporaneous speaking event with an award for the bronze division.
“One thing I learned from this competition is that agriculture is much broader than many people think,” he said.
Also from Kansas, Derek Larison, a senior at Riverton High School, was a proficiency finalist in Turfgrass Management with his entrepreneurship SAE, Larison Lawncare. The Riverton FFA vice president holds his State FFA Degree and was the Southeast District Star in Agribusiness last year. He was one of four national finalists in Turf Grass Management, but didn’t win.
Lora Larison of Holton, Kansas finished second in the Plant Systems Division 1 of the FFA Agriscience Fair. She is a freshman at Holton High School and conducted the experiment as an eighth grader called “The Effects on Moisture Holding Capacity of Using Waste Wool as a Soil Amendment.”
“When I started this project, I was curious and it sounded fun,” she said. “I never expected it to go this far.”
Riverton also had a student in the National FFA Band: senior Katina Bartel.
Finally, from David City FFA, adviser Catherine Chmelka said she is proud of their floriculture team of Shelby Hein (silver), Payton Andel (gold), Lydia Ockander (silver), and Keetyn Valentine (silver.)
“I am grateful to be a part of this amazing team and will be forever thankful for all of the memories this journey has brought me,” Hein said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.