NCTA instructor wins national teaching award

Dan Stehlik is a lifelong learner and educator.
The Dorchester, Nebraska native and Curtis resident has taken what he’s learned as a farmer, livestock producer and teacher in Kansas and Nebraska, and applied his “learning by doing” philosophy to 29 years of high school and college agricultural programs.
Stehlik approaches academic instruction with a “we” attitude in that “we all learn” together.
Last week, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Stehlik and the Agriculture Mechanics program of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis earned national recognition.
The National Association of Agricultural Educators honored Stehlik with the 2021 NAAE Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program award for Region III.
Along with Nebraska, Region III includes Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
“Watching Dan and his Ag Mechanics program get recognized in front of more than 700 of his peers in agricultural education from across the nation was quite exciting,” said Larry Gossen, dean of NCTA. “He represented NCTA and the entire campus community very well.”
The postsecondary award is sponsored by Bayer as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. It includes a plaque and NAAE conference costs.