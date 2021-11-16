Nebraska Ag Youth Council includes 12 college students

The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council is a leadership opportunity for college students interested in careers in agriculture, and 21 college students who were recently chosen by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across the state.
Throughout the year, youth council members promote agriculture and provide valuable insight and advice about the many job opportunities available in Nebraska’s ag industry.
“The Nebraska Ag Youth Council is a team of hard-working students with a passion for agriculture and a bright future in the ag industry,” Nebraska Ag Department Director Steve Wellman said in a news release. “These students are the next generation of leaders in agriculture, and I look forward to working with them as they continue to pursue careers in agriculture, grow their leadership skills, and teach others about food, fuel and Nebraska agriculture.”
In its 51st year, the youth council is a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska. Council members coordinate and participate in a wide range of ag-focused activities and events throughout the year. They visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take students on farm tours to experience life on a farm and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.
The primary focus of the council is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors with speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. The youth institute is the longest running event of its kind in the nation.
The 2021-2022 youth council leadership includes:
Head Counselors: Abby Miller, Mead; Emily Zimmer, Pleasanton;
President: Emily Hatterman, Wisner;
Secretary: Sam Wilkins, Ainsworth;
Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Savannah Gerlach, DeWitt;
Vice President of Alumni Relations: Mitchell Manning, Burress;
Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotion: Megan Schroeder, Wisner;
Vice President of Youth Outreach: Payton Schiller, West Point; and
Vice President of Sponsorship: Tyler Perrin, Ogallala.
Additional council members include: Jadyn Fleischman, Herman; Logan Hafer, Long Pine; Cole Kalkowski, Omaha; Madison Kreifels, Syracuse; Ethan Kreikemeier, West Point; Kendra Loseke, Blair; Kaci Mashino, Spencer; Layne Miller, Lyons; Taylor Ruwe, Hooper; Kaleb Senff, Axtell; Madison Stracke, Stuart; and Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, Illinois.
“Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska, and there are a lot of job opportunities for young people interested in ag,” said Christin Kamm, director of communications for the ag department and supervisor of the youth council program. “NDA continues to look for and find ways to bring, keep and support people in the ag industry.”