Nebraska City FFA demonstrates enterprise

By Jon Burleson

Midwest Messenger Reporter

In the Nebraska City FFA Chapter, Advisor Sarah Knutson provides the inspiration and the members provide the energy and initiative. Now in her sixth year at Nebraska City, Knutson is touted by her students as being a terrific mentor.

“Heck yeah, she’s a great mentor,” said Nebraska City FFA Chapter Vice-President Summer Godsey, a junior.

The Nebraska City Chapter was founded in 1937 and currently has 42 members in grades ninth through 12th. Last year, chapter member Katelyn Nielson earned her American Degree.

An example of the synergy between Knutson and her students is the chapter’s student-run business. An idea that has grown over time thanks to the encouragement of Knutson and the dedication of her students.

The business is called Pioneer Joe’s. The FFA members deliver airpots of various flavors of coffee to businesses in Nebraska City. Soon, they plan to expand and serve coffee at events.

“These girls have worked so hard to make this a reality,” Knutson said.

The Pioneer Joe’s crew consists of Nebraska FFA Chapter officers. They are Godsey, sophomore Allie Bassinger and sophomore Brianna Johnson. Bassinger is the chapter sentinel and Johnson is the chapter reporter.

In addition to learning the ins and outs of maintaining a business, Bassinger, who does not come from an ag background, said she has learned much about plants and animals in her three years in FFA. Her favorite part, though, is meeting new people and making new friends, she said.