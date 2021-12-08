Nebraska City FFA demonstrates enterprise
By Jon Burleson
Midwest Messenger Reporter
In the Nebraska City FFA Chapter, Advisor Sarah Knutson provides the inspiration and the members provide the energy and initiative. Now in her sixth year at Nebraska City, Knutson is touted by her students as being a terrific mentor.
“Heck yeah, she’s a great mentor,” said Nebraska City FFA Chapter Vice-President Summer Godsey, a junior.
The Nebraska City Chapter was founded in 1937 and currently has 42 members in grades ninth through 12th. Last year, chapter member Katelyn Nielson earned her American Degree.
An example of the synergy between Knutson and her students is the chapter’s student-run business. An idea that has grown over time thanks to the encouragement of Knutson and the dedication of her students.
The business is called Pioneer Joe’s. The FFA members deliver airpots of various flavors of coffee to businesses in Nebraska City. Soon, they plan to expand and serve coffee at events.
“These girls have worked so hard to make this a reality,” Knutson said.
The Pioneer Joe’s crew consists of Nebraska FFA Chapter officers. They are Godsey, sophomore Allie Bassinger and sophomore Brianna Johnson. Bassinger is the chapter sentinel and Johnson is the chapter reporter.
In addition to learning the ins and outs of maintaining a business, Bassinger, who does not come from an ag background, said she has learned much about plants and animals in her three years in FFA. Her favorite part, though, is meeting new people and making new friends, she said.
Johnson does come from an ag background. She is a third-generation farmer and rancher. While Godsey doesn’t hail from an ag family, either, she said her FFA experience has allowed her to get out of her comfort zone with new things such as public speaking and has helped her develop leadership skills.
Senior Ashley Adkins is the chapter secretary. She also had no ag background. The FFA experience at Nebraska City has had a profound impact on her. Adkins is currently determined to pursue a career in ag education and plans to attend Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, to earn a degree to that end.
“Agriculture is a part of who I am now,” she said. “I can’t envision my life without it in my future.”
The Chapter President, senior Andrew Stukenholtz, is a fourth generation farmer. His family raises cattle, hog and row crops. The cattle are his favorite, he said. Still, ranching or farming aren’t big on his horizon. Stukenholtz is looking at SECC and its diesel technician program. He currently works at Benefiel Truck Repair & Towing in Nebraska City. He enjoys working on the engines. His FFA experience has also taught him communications skills and self-confidence, he said.
“FFA is not just about farming,” Stukenholtz said. “It teaches real world skills.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.