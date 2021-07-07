As storms swept across northeastern Nebraska, farmers received the moisture they were praying for. T & R Farms, north of Tilden, Nebraska, accumulated a total of 5 inches in three days. Unfortunately, the storms brought hail along with it, damaging crops.
Terry Frey if T & R Farms has a quarter of soybeans that have green snap from bruising of the hail, which may result in a yield loss.
Although Terry received some damage, he is grateful to have moisture back in his soil. The rest of his crops are growing strong, and so is his herd of cattle.
The alfalfa crop had its second cutting for the year. As Terry was bailing, he noticed baby quail in between the windrows. He had his wife Rachel come out to help them move to safe grounds away from the baler. Terry’s new alfalfa crop is starting to bloom already.
Terry and his family have been busy fertilizing his corn, hauling corn, and finishing the waterbeds for the new horse barn that will be arriving next week. They went to Valentine and went tubing and fishing as a family.
For Independence Day, Rachel and the kids went fishing and to a parade. They also went to Clearwater’s Big Rodeo over the last weekend.
The kids are continuing to work with their livestock and the girls are hard at work getting ready for the state horse show. They continue to bring home hardware from every show they attend. The county fair is a month away.
As my time comes to an end for writing the Midwest Messenger reports, it has been a pleasure to write for everyone in the agricultural community.
This fall, I will be pursuing my Bachelor’s Degree in business administration with an emphasis in agribusiness at Chadron State College. I have always had the dream to help out the agricultural industry and that is my goal after college.
I appreciate all the support I have received and thank you for following mine and Terry’s journey these past six months. - Trevin Hanson