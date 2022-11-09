Nebraska state 4-H rodeo taking the reins

Athletic sports may seem to be the most popular activities among youth today, but another sport is taking the reins: rodeo.

The Nebraska College Rodeo Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, also referred to as the UNL rodeo team, is partnering with the 4-H program to increase opportunities for youth to rodeo. By creating the Nebraska State 4-H Rodeo event, the hope is that youth will learn to love the sport.

“We want to spread the word about rodeo and grow rodeo in Nebraska,” said Marshal Peterson, UNL rodeo team coach since 2019.

Previously, roping events such as breakaway and tie down were held in conjunction with the State 4-H Horse Show at Fonner State Park in Grand Island. Unfortunately, the July timing also coincided with the junior rodeo and high school rodeo seasons; participation in 4-H roping events was low.

“We realized the state 4-H roping competition was dwindling,” Peterson said. Knowing how important it would be for the future of his UNL rodeo team to hook youth at a young age, he suggested moving the event to Lincoln during the fall.

Not only would this avoid the typical rodeo season, but it would also be more cost effective, Peterson said. The roping stock used by the UNL rodeo team could also be used for the State 4-H Rodeo. These cattle are owned by UNL and leased to the rodeo team to practice throughout the year.

By the time the State 4-H Rodeo rolls around in early fall, the steers are well-trained.

“The steers know what they are doing,” Peterson said. “We pick the best ones for the kids to make it easier to catch and get a time.”

Not only does this boost confidence for the youth, but it also adds a layer of safety.

Another aspect of safety is the advancement level testing youth must pass to participate.

Grace Kim, 4-H extension equine and companion animal assistant at UNL, outlined the testing requirements for each event. Level II classes include goat tying, barrel racing and pole bending, whereas level III classes are tie down (calf) roping, break-a-way roping and dally team roping.

“When running at cattle full speed, more advanced training is required for safety,” Kim said.

This year’s event was held Oct. 8 at the Lancaster Events Center at Lincoln. The UNL rodeo team is responsible for the manual labor. They run the timers, flags, chutes and barriers, as well as provide horses to help with team roping, Peterson said.

During the dally team roping classes, either Peterson or another UNL rodeo team member head for the youth.

“We will put the rope on out of the chute and make sure the kid gets a good shot for heeling,” Peterson noted. Their goal is to provide a better experience for the youth.

The Nebraska College Rodeo Program also provides scholarships to senior students who are planning to attend UNL and rodeo in Nebraska. Scholarship recipients must earn grand champion in his or her respective event.

Peterson understands the importance of growing rodeo within the 4-H program. He was a member of the Platte Valley Rangers 4-H Club in Saunders County but chose rodeo over 4-H because there were no roping events; 4-H horse shows were limited to pleasure, barrel racing and pole bending during his time as a 4-H member. He hopes that adding the State 4-H Rodeo will entice youth to join 4-H and continue to rodeo.

“If there’s an ability to be more involved with 4-H through roping, I think that will grow 4-H and also the community of rodeo within Nebraska,” Peterson said.

Caedan Nelsen is an example of a youth 4-H member who jumped at the chance to rodeo in 4-H. A junior in high school, she has made the rodeo circuit for five years, in addition to high school rodeo competitions. The Dakota County 4-H member has also participated in the State 4-H Rodeo since it started in 2021.

“Rodeo and 4-H teaches you how to stay motivated and stay consistent, even though a lot of times it’s hard to look at all the positives,” Nelsen said.

Consistency paid off for Nelsen, who earned the grand champion title in the senior division for barrel racing at this year’s State 4-H Rodeo. She was also awarded third blue in goat tying and fourth blue in pole bending. She plans to compete again next year.

Both Peterson and Kim aim to increase participation in the future. This year, 28 youth competed in the State 4-H Rodeo.

“We definitely want more roping kids,” Kim said.

The event is open to youth ages 10-18 as of Jan. 1 of the current year who have completed the required advancement levels.

Peterson said they are trying to work on the rules so it can be “open to everybody in 4-H” and further grow the sport of rodeo in Nebraska.

“High school rodeo is predominant, but we want to give more opportunities for kids who feel they can’t win at high school rodeo or are looking for something else to do,” Peterson said. “The more we can do for our youth to get them involved, the better.”