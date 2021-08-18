Nebraska State Fair back with old favorites, new fun

“Nothing More Nebraskan” is the theme for this year’s Nebraska State Fair, and fair officials promise they’ll do their best to showcase exactly that when the fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 27.

The 152nd annual fair – and the 12th at Fonner Park in Grand Island – runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. That’s the day for the well-attended Recognition for Veterans when admission is free to veterans. A special tribute takes place in the climate-controlled Heartland Event Center this year.

The fair board secured 4,450 hours of free entertainment and attractions. Fair admission is $6 Monday through Thursday for adults and $12 on weekends. Youth entry fee is $5, and those 5 and under get in free.

There is much to see and enjoy at the Nebraska State Fair.

“You can literally not take it all in,” said Bill Ogg, who is in his second year as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “I’m excited for our facilities to host it and proud of my co-workers and the Fair Board for empowering us to facilitate this treasure.”

Last year, while carefully maneuvering through the peak of the pandemic, Nebraska State Fair officials focused on celebrating Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth; a perennial and a mainstay to its mission. So, last year, 80% who would normally participate came to the fair. This year with a full fair, while maintaining separate weekends, the board is expecting a strong response from 4-H and FFA.

“My emotional favorite is watching a 4-Her or FFA youth proudly accept an award. That’s why we do what we do,” Ogg said.