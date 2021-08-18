Nebraska State Fair back with old favorites, new fun

“Nothing More Nebraskan” is the theme for this year’s Nebraska State Fair, and fair officials promise they’ll do their best to showcase exactly that when the fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 27.
The 152nd annual fair – and the 12th at Fonner Park in Grand Island – runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. That’s the day for the well-attended Recognition for Veterans when admission is free to veterans. A special tribute takes place in the climate-controlled Heartland Event Center this year.
The fair board secured 4,450 hours of free entertainment and attractions. Fair admission is $6 Monday through Thursday for adults and $12 on weekends. Youth entry fee is $5, and those 5 and under get in free.
There is much to see and enjoy at the Nebraska State Fair.
“You can literally not take it all in,” said Bill Ogg, who is in his second year as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “I’m excited for our facilities to host it and proud of my co-workers and the Fair Board for empowering us to facilitate this treasure.”
Last year, while carefully maneuvering through the peak of the pandemic, Nebraska State Fair officials focused on celebrating Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth; a perennial and a mainstay to its mission. So, last year, 80% who would normally participate came to the fair. This year with a full fair, while maintaining separate weekends, the board is expecting a strong response from 4-H and FFA.
“My emotional favorite is watching a 4-Her or FFA youth proudly accept an award. That’s why we do what we do,” Ogg said.
He’s looking forward to this year’s fair, which is diverse and exciting and offers something for everyone, Ogg said. Last year, the fair had limited events and attractions during COVID, so admission was free. Prices, however, have not been changed since 2018.
The Raising Nebraska exhibit continues to be one of the most popular, interactive ag education displays anywhere, officials say. It shows the lead role Nebraska plays in the food supply, and it’s open year-round in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park.
“It’s really neat, and while it may be somewhat geared to youth, there’s information there for adults, anyone,” Ogg said. “Our mission is ag education.”
New this year is the Horse Nation’s Indian Relay races, put on by a group of Nebraska’s Native American tribes that host traditional relay races.
“It’s exciting and very athletic, and should be strong entertainment on our opening weekend, Aug. 28 and 29,” Ogg said.
New concerts this year will be held on Older Nebraskans Day Monday, Aug. 30 with the Happy Together Tour featuring Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Turtles, the Association, Classics IV, the Vogues, the Cowsills. Concerts at the Heartland Event Center are $15, which includes fair admission.
Friday, Sept. 3, Grammy award winning Latino artist Banda Los Sebastianes will perform. Saturday, a concert will be held by popular country singer Jon Pardi who sings “Tequila Little Time.”
The remaining concerts will be outdoors.
Thursday, Sept. 2, actor Kevin Costner is scheduled to perform with his band Modern West.
“We are thrilled to have the State Fair operating in full this year, as the fair brings many visitors to the city, which is a great benefit to our local businesses, especially in the food service, hotel and entertainment related businesses,” said Jerry Janulewicz, Grand Island’s city administrator. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to show visitors what Grand Island has to offer.”
The State Fair will follow all the protocols required by the state and health department, which as of early August doesn’t require masks. The fairgrounds will have prominently displayed sanitizing stations and clean restrooms. Beyond that, the fair board members are hopeful there are no additional restrictions.
The fair is a big deal, Ogg said, and they want to honor the traditions but bring in new things: “I don’t want anyone to say that ‘it’s the same old fair,’ because it’s not.”
For more information, visit Statefair.org.
