Nuckolls County 4-H saddle up for fun
top story

The Nuckolls County Rough Riders are one of nine 4-H clubs in Nuckolls County, Nebraska. The club was founded in the 1960s. It has 22 members and has been led by Celia Fanning since 2007.

The Rough Riders are a primarily equine-focused club and enjoy riding and competing in horse shows. While horses play a major part in the club’s activities, the 4-Hers also show other animals – such as sheep, goats and pigs – and do static exhibits at the Nuckolls County Fair. They traditionally hold a cook-out after their annual horse show, Fanning said.

