Numerous opportunities ahead for McCook FFA chapter

The goals for this new year at the McCook, Nebraska FFA chapter are to qualify as many FFA members as they can for the Nebraska state convention.

“It is incredible the amount of opportunities members have to learn and gain hands-on experiences through multiple contests that allow them to have the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Nebraska State FFA Convention,” said Savannah Hauxwell, FFA advisor at McCook.

Due to the pandemic, they have not had an actual state convention since 2019, and students are eager to punch their ticket to state.

They’re already off to a running start.

On Dec. 2, 2021 the chapter traveled to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis to participate in their first round of Leadership Development Events (LDEs) at the district level. LDEs are designed to teach members leadership skills through public speaking, conducting meetings, and teaching employment skills. In the first round of LDEs, members competed in conduct of chapter meetings (CCM), senior public speaking, employment skills, and junior high quiz bowl.

“The best achievement was seeing my students succeed after putting in so much time in and out of the classroom. The amount of time each of them put into contests is incredible and watching it pay off makes me proud to be their teacher and FFA advisor,” Hauxwell said.

Here’s how they did:

Senior public speaking: In this competition, members give a six-eight minute speech on a problem in agriculture. Sammy Rodewald placed first and qualified for state, and Charlie Bortner placed third.