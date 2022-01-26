Numerous opportunities ahead for McCook FFA chapter

The goals for this new year at the McCook, Nebraska FFA chapter are to qualify as many FFA members as they can for the Nebraska state convention.
“It is incredible the amount of opportunities members have to learn and gain hands-on experiences through multiple contests that allow them to have the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Nebraska State FFA Convention,” said Savannah Hauxwell, FFA advisor at McCook.
Due to the pandemic, they have not had an actual state convention since 2019, and students are eager to punch their ticket to state.
They’re already off to a running start.
On Dec. 2, 2021 the chapter traveled to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis to participate in their first round of Leadership Development Events (LDEs) at the district level. LDEs are designed to teach members leadership skills through public speaking, conducting meetings, and teaching employment skills. In the first round of LDEs, members competed in conduct of chapter meetings (CCM), senior public speaking, employment skills, and junior high quiz bowl.
“The best achievement was seeing my students succeed after putting in so much time in and out of the classroom. The amount of time each of them put into contests is incredible and watching it pay off makes me proud to be their teacher and FFA advisor,” Hauxwell said.
Here’s how they did:
Senior public speaking: In this competition, members give a six-eight minute speech on a problem in agriculture. Sammy Rodewald placed first and qualified for state, and Charlie Bortner placed third.
Employment skills: In this competition, members are interviewed for a job, created a cover letter and a resume, and a follow-up letter. Kaedin Waugh placed first and qualified for state. Addyson Uerling received a blue ribbon.
Conduct of chapter meetings (CCM): This involves members running a small meeting using a limited version of Robert’s Rules of Order. The team consisting of Braceton Hauxwell, Cole Walter, Abby Renner, Sam Hoyt, Miles Pollman, Grady Riemenschneider and Cason Waugh received a blue ribbon.
Junior High Quiz Bowl: Here, competitors answered questions about the nation’s ag industry. The team consisting of Braceton Hauxwell, Abby Renner, Miles Pollman and Cole Walter placed third overall.
The opportunity to compete in a livestock judging competition in Curtis was an exciting challenge for 29 McCook FFA members last Nov. 15. Competitors judged and placed sheep, pigs and cattle. Each competitor answered questions based on characteristics of animals in a class, which they memorized, and also gave a short speech on the reasons why he or she placed the class in that order.
Competitors compete individually and their points are aggregated into a team score. McCook FFA members were happy that they competed well, with the senior team placing second overall and the junior team placing fifth.
McCook FFA Reporter Charlie Bortner assisted in providing this information for this article. Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.