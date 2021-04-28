Planters start to roll in northeastern Nebraska

After a cold spell last week, the future forecast is going to look more like spring. Warm temperatures are heading back our way to northeastern Nebraska. With warm temps, the farmers can start to get their seed into the ground. In our area, farmers have started to get rolling on the 2021 planting season.
In the past two weeks, farmer Terry Frey and his family have finished doing fieldwork, spreading dry fertilizer and burned all of their tree piles. They also worked on hauling dirt for their future horse barn.
Frey is feeling accomplished, as he has cleaned out all of his cattle yards. He has spread all of his manure out onto his fields. He also has started planting soybeans, completing 100 acres before his planter broke down. He made repairs, and he is hoping he can make it through the planting season without any more breakdowns.
After all of the soybeans are in the ground, he plans on applying pre-emerge herbicide on the soybean ground. He has approximately 500 acres left to plant for soybeans.
After soybeans are all planted, he will begin to plant his corn ground. Frey is still waiting on a few seed numbers from the seed company to be delivered.
He plans to service pivots, spray pastures and check grain bins regularly. Frey is still working on finishing up his fencing in the pastures. This weather will make for great progress in the next few weeks. The only factor that could affect spraying would be the wind. Frey will not spray if it is too windy.
Calving season is still rolling, as the Freys have about six cows left to calve. A handful of them are not due until July. He has been keeping busy by hauling hay.
The kids have been keeping busy with their 4-H projects. The bottle calves are back and healthy after they got sick from cold spell of weather. The swine are growing fast and are healthy, even during the cold time.
After the soybeans and corn are planted, Frey will begin to plant his hay ground. After everything is planted, he will then go back and spray his corn and soybean acres.
Frey’s family and I are more than excited for the upcoming forecast to get multiple tasks accomplished on the farm.