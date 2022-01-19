Positive energy snowballs into exciting projects for Cozad FFA

Rejuvenated after wrapping up a productive year, FFA chapter members in Cozad, Nebraska are excited about several projects, but especially about a boost in membership.
For 2022, the Cozad Community Schools FFA chapter is already up in membership, with 55 high school members and 30 junior high members. Also, 18 new members will be initiated in January.
“This is super cool,” advisor McKenzie Bivins said. “We also came off a great year of fruit sales, which was big for us.
Fruit sales blossomed to $28,000 in sales. The students sell fruit and their community really buys in, Bivins said. The FFA members stepped up to the plate and really worked hard, which Bivins said helped more than they realized.
They also raised $21,000 on their annual labor auction, in which the kids are auctioned off in groups and serve eight hours of community service. Local businesses in town, parents and supporters of FFA chapters all participate, Bivins said.
Each chapter member worked in a variety of capacities, from helping with harvest, at the local feed lot, cleaning houses for people, and baking pies for different events.
It’s a great opportunity for kids to dive in and learn what’s in the community for when they come home after college, according to Bivins. It helps produce those connections at a young age, which makes a big difference, she said.
The money raised is used for competitions, state and national conventions, and different events that they host as a chapter throughout the year.
The 10 FFA chapter members who attended the national convention in October were still reveling in the excitement of being there months later. They often remarked about the wonderful experience it was to join 55,000 other FFA members from across the country at the convention.
“That was a really impactful moment for them and to go on different industry tours to see different industries outside Nebraska,” Bivins said.
A total 22 kids applied to go to nationals, but since Bivins could only take 10, they are hoping to have another opportunity to attend this year.
Also, the Cozad chapter has their first ever state FFA officer from Cozad representing them. Gracie Schneider, Nebraska state FFA vice president, graduated last year from Cozad. She ran against 20 others and got one of the seven state officer slots. She’ll serve until April 8 while she’s also a pre-veterinary major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“It’s really awesome. Gracie would be a phenomenal vet and has a passion for the cattle industry and for cattle, which I’ve never seen before. I can’t praise her enough,” said Bivins, who also grew up in this district.
“Being in my home district is awesome,” she said.
So is making a difference for the next generation, right there in her home community.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.
