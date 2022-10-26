Promising ag careers in the future for Perkins FFA students

Perkins County FFA is preparing for another year of service and competition, while enjoying traveling with their friends, meeting new people, competing and qualifying to attend state FFA.
Not only will the chapter’s three senior officers lead our chapter for this year, but they are also planning exciting careers. Two of these young men are preparing for careers in welding, while the third is preparing for a career in communication and political science.
The chapter will continue preparing for livestock evaluation and making harvest gift bags, being involved in school fundraiser and fruit sales, leadership development events and the FFA national convention.
This year at national convention, we will be honoring Dani Burge, is the first Perkins County Plainsmen FFA member to receive her American Degree in over 20 years.
In the year ahead, we are excited to introduce to our members and their families this January to a family fun night. This event is being planned and executed by the junior officer team and will involve an evening of fun and games for our members and their families.
Perkins County FFA and agriculture education classes have been active in local excursions for animal science and agronomy by visiting and observing local producers. FFA and plant science classes will be utilizing our greenhouse this fall to prepare and propagate annuals for our spring plant sale.
The Perkins County adviser team of Seth Burge and Doug Babbitt are excited to have over 50 members this year and to see how well they can do in all areas of competitions and events. Burge is in his fourth year of teaching at Perkins County after returning home and in his seventh year overall after three years at Conestoga. Babbitt is completing his 15th year at Perkins County.