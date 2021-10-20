Ravenna FFA juggling multiple activities

Cody Chilewski, Ravenna’s FFA Advisor has his chapter hopping. The first-year advisor is getting his Poultry Evaluation Team prepared for National Convention competition, the ag ed class is utilizing GrainBridge and everyone is helping with community service.

Founded in 1935, the Ravenna Chapter currently has 24 members in grades ninth through 12th, including six seniors; as well as 16 junior high members. In addition to the Poultry Evaluation Team, Chilewski said the chapter officers will also be going to Nationals this year.

Chilewski has also introduced the GrainBridge curriculum to Ravenna. GrainBridge is an Omaha-based company that provides a risk management program for students. It is basically a SimFarm, where students build a production profile for crops and/or livestock. They input expenses, set prices and get revenue results.

Even while getting ready for Nationals and learning a new curriculum, the Ravenna FFA has managed to give back to their community. Most recently, the chapter members volunteered at both the local Town & Country Bank and the KAAPA Ethanol Commodities customer appreciation events.

“We get such great support from our community,” Chilewski said. “The students like to be able to show their gratitude.”

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

