Sarpy 4-H attracts thousands from various backgrounds

School enrichment through 4-H is getting underway in both Sarpy County and Douglas counties in Nebraska schools.

The programming helps supplement what the educators are teaching.

“For example, if they’re teaching the human circulatory system to sixth graders, we’ll come in and do a pig heart dissection. If they’re doing design, we’ll teach about bridges, the forces that act upon a bridge and what makes up a bridge and design a small scale bridge with popsicles,” said Brett Kreifels, Douglas-Sarpy extension educator.

They also take incubators into the school and hatch baby chicks.

Preparation started in late July for the program, and there is a minimal charge because of supply costs increasing, Kreifels said. The school enrichment program started right after the Sarpy County Fair, which ended Aug. 7.

Sarpy 4-Hers are also getting ready for another fair: the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. Extension staff transports all the projects that were selected at the Sarpy County Fair to the State Fair in Grand Island. Ribbons get placed on exhibits, and it’s a treat to go back at the end of the fair to pick them up, Kreifels said.

He’s also the poultry superintendent and in charge of running the 4-H poultry show, getting cages set up, and encouraging kids to talk about their chickens. He also helps hire the judges.

Throughout the year, 450 to 500 kids are enrolled in Sarpy-Douglas 4-H. All through the year, the program reaches nearly 15,000 students through traditional 4-H workshops and ag festivals.

4-Hers who work on static exhibits for the fair like to get an early start with their projects in March or April.

“Livestock projects are more of a longer commitment, like feeding out a market steer or hatching baby chicks,” Kreifels said.

Sarpy County Fair has deep history. This year’s was the 85th annual fair, said Kreifels who has been the extension educator for three years. He’s also a Sarpy-Douglas 4-H alum and grew up in Springfield, Nebraska.

The Sarpy-Douglas 4-H chapter has a different dynamic, as they have both rural and urban youth in the program.

“We cater to both. So we get different interests from kids in these two counties, because we have Omaha, and also Sarpy is the fastest growing and smallest county in the state. Douglas is the largest by population,” Kreifels said.

What he enjoys most about it all is working with the kids, the science projects and the animals: “I love how my day is never the same, and that when I teach youth, the spark of the lightbulb goes off.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.