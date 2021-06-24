Scotts Bluff County forms new 4-H program

Scotts Bluff County in far western Nebraska has a brand new 4-H club. They formed just three weeks ago in the town of Minatare.

They have elected to call themselves the Craft Critters. They hope this will invoke their love of arts and crafts as well as their interest in animals.

Extension educator and former 4-H member Jana Schwartz was active in getting the club established. She said there hasn’t been a 4-H program in Minatare for more than 20 years.

According to Schwartz, the club has nine members, so far, but they are expecting an increase as Minatare-area youth switch memberships from other clubs located further away. Many new members have had family that participated in the 4-H program, she said.

Schwartz is quick to add that she did not, and indeed could not, do this alone. She said that LeAnn Lovato was instrumental in the forming the club. She also said she had strong support from Lisa Quintanar and Sherry Taylor, as well as Minatare librarian Caryle Covalt.

Parents have been quick to volunteer their expertise in various areas. Schwartz said the program will benefit from the diverse backgrounds of the parents.

“Some are willing to share their love of camping, art and of animals,” she said. “We will have a variety of experiences from which to draw.”

Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.

