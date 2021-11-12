Second generation Star Farmer

Nebraska can claim the National FFA American Star Farmer this year.

Grady Johnson of Holdrege won the 2021 title. It is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in the nation. He accepted the honor during the National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis Oct. 27-30.

Johnson, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, began his FFA SAE project buying feeder lambs, finishing them and selling direct to packers. He leased farm ground as well.

But the biggest part of his SAE experience was his cornstalk baling operation which he started in 2017, when he was 16.

The first year, he put up 600 bales.

“I remember sitting on them, thinking I’ll never get rid of these,” Johnson said.

This year, he’ll put up close to 8,000 to meet demand.

The baled cornstalk business exploded for him, he said, because in south central Nebraska, farmers are planting corn on corn to control palmer amaranth. Strip tilling cornfields was more difficult, due to excess residue.

Johnson drops the chaff spreader on the combine so the residue is left in windrows and can be baled easier.

“It makes a different bale,” he said. “It’s a lot cleaner and it contains the cobs, husks and leaves. It has more nutrition than bales of stalks.”

An agriculture economics major with a minor in agronomy, Johnson plans on moving back home after college graduation to continue his baling business and to farm. He liquidated his breeding flock of lambs when he moved to college, but he’s back in the business with his youngest brother, Jett, an eighth grader.