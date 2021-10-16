Seward FFA raises the bar for ag excellence

The Seward FFA Chapter is kicking off fall with a few civic service ideas. Third-year Advisor Emilia Brozek and first-year ag ed teacher Jessy Eggerling have 120 FFA members who enjoy giving back to their community.

“We have a very supportive community,” Brozek said. “We appreciate opportunities to give back and say ‘thank you’; even in these small ways.”

On the calendar is a harvest luncheon and the annual Feed a Farmer event. In addition to service, the chapter members are also preparing for contests. They are excited to be able to travel to the national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this year, Eggerling said.

Seward is a hotbed of ag education and activities. Shelby Blecha, an Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program alumnus, is from Seward, as is Gerald Brinkman, a noted barrel racer.

They start young in Seward. Kylie Fischer, a third-grade student there, earned third place in the 2021 Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s ag poster contest. Brozek said she hopes she will be a future FFA member.

It is the FFA chapter that sees the best and the brightest. Four Seward members received State Degrees last year. Prior to the COVID restrictions, two Seward members had earned their American Degrees. They were Garrett Kuss and Kade Christiansen.

Garrett’s sister, Emma, has carried on the tradition of excellence. Brozek said she will most likely apply for her American Degree in the near future. Currently, Emma serves as the Nebraska FFA State Secretary.

“We are very proud of Emma and all she has done as a State Officer,” Brozek said. “She was a wonderful leader in our chapter.”