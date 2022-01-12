Small FFA chapter BIG in goal setting

High Plains FFA members built a new restroom and concession stand building at the Polk County Fairgrounds this past summer in 2021.

Taking pride in what you’ve been given in life and not getting stuck on obstacles that pop up in your path is a message that the High Plains FFA Chapter in Polk County, Nebraska lives by.

“I’m proud of the individual accomplishments. We have to compete against schools three times our size, so it’s hard to field teams in every contest,” said Tom Hofmann, adviser for the High Plains FFA Chapter.

Hofmann says he’s also proud of the members’ commitment to community service. This is Hofmann’s 10th year at High Plains, and all total; his 31st year of teaching.

In this new year, the High Plains FFA chapter will be purchasing T-shirts for the entire school body, from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The shirts are delivered during national FFA week.

“It’s an opportunity for our FFA members to promote agriculture and FFA within the school district,” Hofmann said.

They are also planning to have a pancake feed with one of the local fire departments. The money raised is all donated back to the fire departments as a community service project, Hofmann said.

The FFA chapter spent time and energy updating the FFA animal lab this past fall. Thanks to $2,250 in grant money from Farm Credit Services and the Tri-Community Foundation, the chapter was able to purchase 600 feet of Nuttleman continuous fencing, for their project.