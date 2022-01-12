Small FFA chapter BIG in goal setting

High Plains FFA members built a new restroom and concession stand building at the Polk County Fairgrounds this past summer in 2021.
Taking pride in what you’ve been given in life and not getting stuck on obstacles that pop up in your path is a message that the High Plains FFA Chapter in Polk County, Nebraska lives by.
“I’m proud of the individual accomplishments. We have to compete against schools three times our size, so it’s hard to field teams in every contest,” said Tom Hofmann, adviser for the High Plains FFA Chapter.
Hofmann says he’s also proud of the members’ commitment to community service. This is Hofmann’s 10th year at High Plains, and all total; his 31st year of teaching.
In this new year, the High Plains FFA chapter will be purchasing T-shirts for the entire school body, from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The shirts are delivered during national FFA week.
“It’s an opportunity for our FFA members to promote agriculture and FFA within the school district,” Hofmann said.
They are also planning to have a pancake feed with one of the local fire departments. The money raised is all donated back to the fire departments as a community service project, Hofmann said.
The FFA chapter spent time and energy updating the FFA animal lab this past fall. Thanks to $2,250 in grant money from Farm Credit Services and the Tri-Community Foundation, the chapter was able to purchase 600 feet of Nuttleman continuous fencing, for their project.
The High Plains chapter was also able to purchase a livestock trailer for their animal lab, courtesy of a Nebraska FFA Foundation grant, and also with additional funds from the David Bridges Memorial.
Area farmers appreciated that chapter members provided 250 harvest meals to them during harvest Oct. 18.
Livestock judging and land judging were two important achievements for the High Plains FFA chapter this past fall.
FFA members attended the District Livestock Judging Contest Nov. 3. Peyton Hofmann placed first individually in the junior high division, and the team of Gage Friesen, Allie Howell, Espie Lesiak, and Ayden Hans placed sixth.
Chapter members attended the Area Land Judging Contest Oct. 6. Gage Friesen placed second individually and qualified for the state contest where he placed second individually, as well.
The opportunity to attend the National FFA convention was an exciting experience that nine chapter members will always remember. They headed to Indianapolis, Indiana in late 2021. While at the convention, members toured the Indianapolis Speedway, Louisville Slugger and Churchill Downs. In addition, the members attended the opening session and creed speaking finals.
It was also rewarding to be part of the chapter’s annual degree ceremonies Nov. 15 where members were awarded Discovery, Greenhand, and Chapter FFA degrees.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.
