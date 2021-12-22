Southwest FFA invested in success

The Southwest FFA Chapter has staked a solid claim to having one of the best land judging teams in the state.

This year, the Southwest Chapter earned a pink ribbon in district land judging. The chapters also had two individuals earn honors at District. Colton Sedlacek earned a solo Pink Ribbon while Delany Critchfield earned a solo white ribbon.

“We have good Land Judging teams,” said Southwest FFA Advisor Les Roggenkamp. “We’ve gone to State four of the last five years. Our District is one of the toughest, too.”

Roggenkamp has been an FFA advisor for 30 years. He had been the advisor at the Republican Valley chapter. It was founded in 1990. He moved into the ag ed position when Republican Valley merged to become Southwest.

Currently, the chapter has 45 members in grades ninth through 12th. That is about half the school’s total enrollment, Roggenkamp said.

“We have good participation in all FFA events. All of our students are heavily involved,” he said. “The group wrapped up its annual fruit sales and beef stick sales. They did extremely well.”

The chapter also just competed in District Livestock Judging, Agriscience and Natural Resources competitions. These were held at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Crawford. They are starting to plan for their trip to Denver. They are going to attend the Denver Stock Show and visit the Denver Aquarium.

“We have a tremendous group of young people,” Roggenkamp said. “They are each invested in our success.”

Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

