Spraying, grain hauling keep Freys busy during heat wave

How much rain have you been getting lately? Here, in northeastern Nebraska, on T & R Farms, they have received barely anything. The rain clouds attempt to make their way to the farm, but eventually break up right before they get there. Farmer Terry Frey’s dryland crops are in need of moisture, and it sure does not look like they will be receiving any rain anytime soon.
The crops are sure growing how Terry wants them to, but the moisture would help. The cattle stayed healthy and cool during the heat wave last week. The calves are growing fast and seem to be doing great.
In the past few weeks, Terry and his family have been hard at work. They have finished spraying soybeans for the first round, cleaned grain bins, hauled corn and worked on some pivots. They also walked the pastures and removed thistles, moved cows to pastures, and cleaned up around grain bins and pivot points. Terry also has his combine back from getting serviced and repaired.
For the future weeks, T & R Farms plan on spraying the soybeans for the second round, hauling more grain, building entry gates for pastures, and pouring concrete in cattle yards. They also will be cutting their alfalfa for the second time this year. They will begin digging holes for their new horse barn while they wait for its arrival.
While Leevi is working hard preparing for the county fair with his pigs and calves, the girls are bringing home trophies from horse shows. Cassidy and Kaylee both brought home gold trophies and qualified for the state horse show. Taylor is following right behind them in their tracks as they compete in points for the overall high point buckle.
For Father’s Day, the family went over to Terry’s father’s house and spent quality time with him. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!
This weekend, while Northeast Nebraska farmers patiently wait for rain, Terry and his family plan on going tubing at Valentine. They will come back hoping it rained and get right back to work.