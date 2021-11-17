Superior FFA Chapter offers students amazing opportunities

The accomplishments of the Superior FFA Chapter are evident on many levels. The longevity of the program, the participation level and the achievements of its members are the primary metrics by which one could measure the chapter’s success.

The chapter was founded in 1943. It currently has 68 members in grades ninth through 12th, with an additional 32 middle school affiliate members. The chapter’s FFA Advisor is Seth Going. He has been with the program for 10 years. He was been joined by Brent Thomas as co-advisor two years ago. Going said Thomas has brought a needed depth to the plant science aspect of the program.

This year Superior had an incredible 12 American Degrees. The dozen newest recipients join Wyatt Schuster and Nicki Kirchoff from last year and Blake Kirchoff from a year prior. Blake has gone on to earn the very prestigious Star Award as the top agribusiness FFA student in the United States.

It seems that ag is in the Kirchoff blood, as Nicki and Blake’s younger sister is a current member of FFA. The family is also a big proponent of the Superior FFA program, Going said.

The chapter also had six members earn State Degrees this year. This is testament to the efficacy of the way things are run in Superior. Going promotes substantial interaction with elementary students in ag ed. His chapter members learn while advocating.

Extensive livestock knowledge is a trademark of the Superior program, as well. They host an ag production week with production animals such as calves and lambs. The students are able to conduct livestock ultrasounds and experience an autopsy.