The message at the Nebraska Legislature hearing regarding LB 281 was loud and clear: rebuilding a youth camp facility near Halsey, Nebraska is necessary.

“This is not about sentiment. This about need,” said Brenda Masek, Cherry county resident.

Masek was one of 21 proponents to testify during the hearing at the Nebraska State Capital Feb. 15. Snowfall prevented additional testifiers from the Sandhills from attending in person, but over 40 written testimonies were submitted. No one spoke neutrally or in opposition to LB 281.

In October 2022, the Bovee Fire at the Nebraska National Forest devastated 19,000 acres and destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. Masek, who grew up 20 miles north of Halsey, was well-acquainted with the camp and compared it to a grandparent’s home. She recalled the events of Oct. 2, 2022, and her role as a volunteer firefighter.

“I was between Purdum and Halsey with our fire truck when the call came over the radio that the fire was overtaking the lodge. And believe me, this has been chilling writing this testimony on what transpired that day,” Masek said.

Of the 17 buildings at the 4-H camp, only the staff house remains. The loss of Eppley Lodge, home to joyous occasions such as wedding receptions, prom dances and family reunions, was felt deeply in the Sandhills community.

Sen. Mike Jacobson introduced LB 281 with Sen. Tom Brewer as a co-sponsor.

“Our goal with LB 281 is not just to replace what was there but to build 21st Century facilities and infrastructure to host youth development camps and create new economic opportunity for the residents of the Sandhills,” Jacobson said.

4-H Camp facilities gone but memories hold on For many, a piece of their childhood died. Ashes are all that remains of the cabins where secrets were shared and trees where children played late into the night.

If adopted, the bill would allocate $50 million for building or renovating youth outdoor camp facilities, with one applicant receiving no more than $30 million in grants and a match of 25% from the applicant. Preference would be given to sites that have suffered damage from natural or manmade disaster.

LB 281 does not specifically state the rebuilding of a 4-H camp, nor the location of Halsey. During the hearing, Easterseals Nebraska and YMCA also related need for youth facility funding.

When asked why the bill asks for $50 million but only $30 million could be used toward a 4-H camping facility, Jacobson explained how it was designed after the rail park bill of 2022. Sixty percent of those funds went to a priority candidate, and the remaining funds were split amongst other rail park projects in Nebraska.

The preliminary cost estimated to replace the state 4-H camp facility is $37 million. Building designs have not yet been drafted as they want to ensure funding before proceeding; a feasibility study would reveal more information.

The idea is to create a destination location in the Sandhills. This would allow for not only youth and adult educational programs but also provide a setting for conferences, retreats and community and family events.

“If the Lied Lodge can be successful in Nebraska City, why can’t a facility in the middle of the Nebraska Sandhills next to a 90,000-acre national forest not also be a draw?” Jacobson said.

An independent economic impact analysis commissioned by the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) predicts “several mutually beneficial outcomes” for the residents of the Sandhills, as well as drawing in-state and out-of-state tourism.

“In summary, investments in a combination of facilities including lodging, conference and events space, dining and outdoor education could generate $4 million of new economic activity every year,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of NCF.

Before any proposed construction could begin, the debris and charred remains of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp must be cleaned up first. Susan Littlefield, speaking as a member of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees and also a 4-H alumnae, 4-H leader and 4-H mom, explained the situation.

“Unfortunately at this time, we can’t bring the Halsey camp site back to its former glory because insurance settlement proceeds will not cover the total cost of cleanup, design and rebuild of the site,” Littlefield said.

The initial contract to clean up the campsite is between $180,000 and $200,000, said Littlefield. Only $1.8 million of insurance settlement proceeds would remain after demolition, cleanup and expenses related to the fire.

Even with potential funding from LB 281, it would fall short of the projected $37 million to construct a facility of sufficient scope and size to become a destination location in the Sandhills.

“While the fire destroyed a legacy, a new more modern camp can rise from the ashes with adequate funding,” said former State Senator Al Davis.

His father had raised matching funds when the Nebraska State 4-H Camp was built in 1962. Davis attended 4-H camp there as a youth, as well.

Passionate 4-H youth have already begun putting their “hands to larger service” to raise money for a 4-H camp. Delaney Rogers, 17 and a junior at Arnold Public School, represented the younger generation at the hearing. She had attended multiple camps at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and was one of the last to walk to the paths of Halsey as a camper the summer of 2022.

She led a group that raised $563 to be used toward rebuilding a 4-H camp by selling T-shirts. On the back of the shirts was the phrase “Leaders aren’t born, they’re grown.” This ambitious 4-Her also had a strong message for the senators.

“If you take away anything from this testimony, I hope it’s the fact that so many kids have benefitted from Halsey 4-H camp and campgrounds,” Rogers said. “We cannot deprive our younger generations from the chance to learn and grow in the middle of the forest in the middle of the great grass desert.”

Others echoed similar sentiments about their profound experiences at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

For some, 4-H camp was a family tradition. Cilinda Meyer-Scheideler of Scotia, Nebraska, told of her 15 years at her “favorite place on earth” as a camper, counselor and staff member. All five of her children also attended 4-H camp at Halsey. She shared a heartfelt message from her 12-year-old son: “Tell them we need the camp back. I learned how to make friends at camp.”

Nancy Furman had a different perspective as a former camp director at Halsey. She knows what camp can do for kids, she said.

“It’s hands on, getting hands dirty and helping hands. It’s the feel,” said Furman, who was also a 4-H leader and parent.

Willing to help establish a residential 4-H camp, Furman is optimistic that doing so could increase 4-H camping numbers. New cabins and bunks could better suit today’s lifestyles, and a lodge could be built to serve all Nebraskans.

More than donations needed to keep 4-H Camp alive Singing silly songs around a glowing campfire. Overcoming fears zip lining through a forest …

Another major theme expressed by the proponents at the hearing was to keep the location at Halsey. Brad Mellema, former Nebraska State 4-H Camp director in the early 2000s and current director of Grand Island Tourism, was one of the first to speak at the hearing.

To put it into perspective for those unfamiliar with the region, Mellema painted a picture of the unique treasure found only in Nebraska. He explained how the Bessey Ranger District, where the October 2022 forest fire occurred, is about 93,000 acres, roughly the size between Lincoln and Omaha in acreage but without a single traffic signal. The footprint of the 4-H campsite was approximately 50-60 acres, with trails leading from the campgrounds to the surrounding national forest.

“It’s a place to unplug and recharge and enjoy nature,” Mellema said.

Moreover, camp facilities in the Halsey area would bring youth from the more densely-populated eastern Nebraska to experience the other half of Nebraska. Additionally, not providing youth leadership opportunities near western Nebraska would further the divide across the state concerning youth development and performance, said Seth Barnes.

Barnes spoke on behalf of his family, whose land is directly north of the state 4-H campground. He and his brother were involved with the state 4-H camp as youth. His reasoning for testifying was two-fold: rebuild a camp for youth leadership development and stimulate economic growth in western Nebraska.

“Why not build a multi-purpose facility that could host residential youth camps and community events but also be used for things like corporate retreats or agri-tourism efforts to bring more people into the area,” said Barnes.

He himself is an example of a Sandhills native who had to leave his beloved home to find employment; Barnes taught math for eight years at Lincoln Public School and is now the director of development at the University of Nebraska Foundation for the College of Education and Human Sciences.

“What an opportunity this is to bring hope to the community, invite more people into the area to see the beauty of the forest and the Sandhills and its people. Take a definitive step in reversing the flow of people and resources out of the heart of Nebraska,” he said.

In an area known for having more cows than people, the $4 million economic stimulus could help the community stay afloat. In addition, the estimated cost of construction could have an “incredible payback period” of nine years, maybe even less, said Jacobson.

A potential for year-round full-time and part-time positions, as well as seasonal work, would be a major boost for the region. Sen. Tom Brandt questioned whether there would be people to fill the jobs created by such a facility.

“We need people to come to the area,” said Carol Thompson, a Blaine County resident. She is a great supporter of the 4-H camp; all five of her children and the nine grandchildren who were old enough had attended the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

Thompson also has a vested interest in the economic development of the Sandhills. She and her husband Craig have ranched there since 1979, having taken over the family ranch. In addition, they employ several part-time workers at their business in Dunning, Neb. She understands the need for more jobs to enable young families to stay in the community.

“With ranching being the main business in this area, there’s little diversity of employment opportunity for spouses of ranchers and their help,” Thompson said.

Twyla Witt of Thedford, Nebraska, also reassured Sen. Brandt of the work ethic in the Sandhills.

“The staff out there are willing to work weekends and work nights. You’ve got to be that way if you’re going to hold a camp,” Witt said.

Witt had attended 4-H camp at Halsey in the mid-1950s before a permanent structure existed. She described sleeping in army cots under a big tent. Her 4-H club did “everything we could” to fundraise for the construction of a 4-H camp near Halsey.

Her husband Tom Witt also spoke at the hearing, saying he is one of the few who has splinters in his fingers from hauling the lumber to the 4-H campsite. He also said that it is a major economic driver for Thomas County.

Sandhills native and 4-H alumnus Cay Ewoldt said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to return to the area. He brought his family to Thedford in 2022 and became the fourth generation to run the family business, Ewoldt’s Grocery.

While he noted the need for such a project to grow rural Nebraska, he also emphasized how developing leadership and life skills in youth can positively impact society.

“Now more than ever, we need to be investing in our youth in Nebraska,” Ewoldt said.

Other entities who also used the 4-H campgrounds to host youth events testified at the hearing, including representatives from Nebraska Rural Electric Association (NREA) and the Nebraska Association of Resources District (NARD).

Different location options for the campgrounds are being explored. The Nebraska 4-H Foundation owned the former buildings, but the land was owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Additionally, the trees surrounding the original campsite were burned in the fire and will take years to regrow.

There is potential to move the campgrounds east to a location adjacent to the forest, said Jacobson.

Despite the unanimous support from testifiers and letters received, there is no guarantee that a residential 4-H camp will be built.

The Nebraska State 4-H Office did not testify or provide information at the hearing.

Barnes offered a glimmer of hope for those who shared his passion when he described the morning after the fire swallowed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp:

“After a long night of checking on active fires around our house, I was up before dawn to see the extent of the damage. I watched the sun rise on top of the hill across the fence from the 4-H grounds, looking out over the charred pasture grounds and blackened tree skeletons. As the sun was coming up, the grey sky wept with bitter rain, soothing in and of itself. But as I soaked in the shock of my new surroundings, I began to see a rainbow peak out of the clouds and eventually span over the horizon. In all this despair, this brought me hope in a new day,” Barnes said.

This same hope is shared by the 4-H alumni, 4-H youth 4-H volunteers and past 4-H campers who desire to rebuild the Nebraska State 4-H Camp for future generations.