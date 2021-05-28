Warmer weather helps crop growth in northern Nebraska

After a few chilly days in northeastern Nebraska, the forecast is showing warmer weather heading our way. It is going to finally feel like summer, with hot and humid weather.
Terry Frey and other farmers are excited to have warm days, as the crops grow tremendously when the sun is shining. Last week, when the temperatures got down to the mid 30s, the crops did not grow at all. Now, the crops are growing rapidly.
Terry’s beans are about 4-5 inches tall already. His corn is 3-4 inches tall. The newly seeded alfalfa is getting its first leaf, just popping out of the soil. The crops are growing healthy with the help of a little moisture. Although, the wind has been drying things out fairly quickly. In the past 10 days, Terry had received a little over an inch of precipitation. He had ran only one pivot so far this year.
In the past few weeks, Terry and his family have been hard at work. They continue to remove cedar trees from pastures and put more fence in. They worked cattle, semen tested their bulls, and got their first cutting of hay in. Terry wanted to wait to cut his hay, but because of bugs destroying the crop, he had to cut it. He plans on spraying his hay to kill off the bugs after he bales it. They also serviced pivots and did more work preparing for their new horse barn.
T & R Farms has a lot planned for the next few weeks lying ahead. They plan on moving cows to grass pastures, putting in more fences and changing sprinklers on pivots. They also plan to spread dry nitrogen on dry land corn and bale their hay. He also has planned to spray herbicide on his beans.
While everyone is busy on the farm, the kids are hard at work with their 4-H projects. Cassidy, Kaylee, and Taylor went to a horse show in Ord, Nebraska this past weekend and brought home an abundance of first place ribbons. They showed up ready to roll and they left with hardware. Leevi and the girls have been working on training their show calves and pigs for the upcoming show season. Hard work pays off!
For Memorial Day weekend, Terry Frey and his family are thinking about going camping up at Willow Lake or the Niobrara River. They will have family bonding on the water while fishing. Terry enjoys driving around to scope out other farmers’ crops, to see how they are growing in different regions of Nebraska.