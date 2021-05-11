Weather fluctuations hard on Nebraska crops, stored grain

What season are we in right now in northeastern Nebraska? It is nice for a couple days, then it’s cold again. There are freeze warnings out for the next couple of days.
Hopefully, the growing corn and soybeans do not freeze. Between the cold temps and the wind, I am not sure what is worse for the crops. Lately, we have been getting high winds coming from the east.
We had a few storms with precipitation in the past week, but not enough rain to satisfy Tilden farmer Terry Frey. He has received only a quarter inch. He was hoping for a shower to soak into the soil.
Terry and his family worked hard to beat the rain to get his corn, soybeans and alfalfa planted. Not only did he finish planting, but also he applied his fertilizer. Terry completed all of this in 10 days. It took hard work, teamwork and determination by his family to come together and get completed.
It helped that Terry’s oldest son, Leevi Frey, had all of the tillage done ahead of time. Now that everything is planted, Terry is hoping for rain. Otherwise, he will have to run his irrigation systems.
In the past few weeks, Terry and his family were hard at work planting, applying fertilizer, hauling cornstalk bales, and hauling 25 loads of clay for the cattle yards and for the kids’ horse barn.
The groundwork is ready for the new horse barn to begin construction. The girls (Cassidy, Kaylee and Taylor Frey) are very excited, as their dream is coming true.
Terry has pulled 1,000 bushels of corn out of a grain bin. He noticed the center of the bin was getting warm, so he pulled from the center and hauled it to town to prevent his corn from getting too hot and spoiling. The fluctuation in temperature is making the moisture levels rise in the bins.
In the next few weeks, Terry and his family will be working on spraying leafy spurge, fixing fence and working cattle. Terry has only three more cows left to calve. All of the calves, including the blind calf, are eating and growing healthy.
The kids’ 4-H project calves are all doing well. They are working with their calves, pigs and horses. All of the animals are growing and healthy. The girls have upcoming horse shows that they are preparing for. Leevi is hard at work while he is getting his deer stands put together.
This past weekend was graduation for myself. On May 8, I walked across the stage and received my diploma with 20 other students in my class at Elkhorn Valley Schools. We had an outstanding attendance at the ceremony and reception, as there were no restrictions at all. It felt great to have a normal day to celebrate a huge milestone for the seniors. Congratulations to the Class of 2021 across the state.
For Mother’s Day, the kids and Terry spent quality time with Rachel to celebrate. Rachel received flowers to plant outside and the kids even made her a breakfast meal. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there!