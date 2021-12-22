Wind storm leaves Oldemeyer farm with minor damage

If I had to sum up the past two weeks in one word, I would say chaotic. Among the end of the year books, the wind storm, getting COVID-19 in our household, and finals in school, these past two weeks have been chaotic!
Yes, our farming operation has been busy getting our ducks in a row for the usual end-of-the-year financial statements, and that alone has been enough to keep us busy. Not to mention everything else we want to get accomplished, such as hauling out corn to fill our December contract, fall tillage, and just recently, the replacement of a water pump on our John Deere 4455.
It always seems, in our busiest times God has other plans for us. For us, it was the youngest Oldemeyer family member, Faith, contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, Faith has remained fairly healthy with a lack of taste and smell and a minor cough, and she did not have to be admitted to the hospital. Nevertheless, it defiantly slowed our whole farming operation down, because the whole family has to be quarantined for seven to 10 days. Because of quarantine I had to take all my finals from home. Finding ways to complete each final for each class was a task of its own.
If COVID-19 and end-of-the-year tasks weren't enough, the windstorm that hit us along with numerous others across the Great Plains has kept us occupied. The front with the heaviest winds and rain came through our farmstead about 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Approximately 15 minutes before the front came through, my dad, Brad, decided to we should move our pivot at the home place to face south, so the wind wouldn't catch it and flip it over. By the time we got out to the pivot and got the motor started, we moved the pivot a whole 10 feet before the wind started picking up and we decided to go back to the house. Five minutes later, the heart of the storm came through.
Fortunately, through the entire event, no one got hurt. Our house was still standing, along with our pivot. We did have some damage to other buildings on our property. We lost two big evergreens in our windbreak, the sliding door to our hay shed was bent, the roof on our calf barn was broken, some tin peeled up, and we lost a few shingles on our house. By the grace of God, we are still alive and no one was hurt in our family or community.
In our area many farmers lost grain bins, fences were torn out, hog barn roofs blew off, shingles came off their houses, pivots flipped over, and lots of trees were broken. It seems everyone's homes are still standing and no one was hurt, and for that, we thank the Lord.
Through all of it, we thank God for keeping all of us and the people in our community safe through the storm. It is also that time of year when we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. This year, if we are all healthy, we are planning on going to Missouri to see family for Christmas. The Oldemeyer family wishes everyone a safe and joy-filled Christmas!