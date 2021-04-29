Windy weather makes chores difficult at Hipke farm

I’m not sure if the wind is ever going to stop. I am getting a little tired of being filthy at the end of each day and my eyes burning from the dust.
We have had a lot of calves this past week. We got a little behind in working them because of the weather, and let me tell you some of those calves were getting big. We still have about 50 cows left to calve. I think it is fun to watch the older calves run and play with each other.
Unfortunately, we had one of our cows go down. We got her up long enough to load her up and bring back to the yard so we can take better care of her. Both of her pins are broken off so we are unable to use the hip lifts on her. We are finding creative ways to lift the cow that are safe and effective to her. We also had a cow prolapse this weekend, so we loaded her up and brought her back to the yard as well. We are going to have the vet put her back together for us.
My dad has been busy farming this week. He started with disking our dryland field, then he went over it twice with the field cultivator. He is preparing that field for fertilizer that is going to be coming this week.
This weekend, he serviced all three of our pivots. That included changing oil, checking them over and starting them up. He had a little mishap with a fence when he started walking a pivot, so now we have some fence fixing to do. He is also getting all of our equipment serviced and ready to start planting oats and alfalfa.
Looking forward in the week, I know that we are going to have to go get a load of corn, as the bunker was emptied today. We don’t have school April 27, so I’m sure I’ll have to help mill corn to fill the bunker.
Our annual FFA banquet is going to be held April 30. Along with the other officers, I have been helping our advisor get plans ready for that. We have a couple guest speakers lined up along with an item and labor auction to follow. I am excited to see who the new officers for next year are. However, I am sad that my FFA career is coming to an end.
Although I have only been a member for three years and an officer for one, FFA has taught me so many things. While in FFA, I found my passion for agriculture and knew that I wanted to be a part of it for the rest of my life. I found my love for livestock judging, which helped me decide to join the livestock judging team at the college I am going to attend next year.
I hope you all have a good week. Stay safe out there!