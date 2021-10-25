With harvest wrapped up, Oldemeyers focus on baling corn stalks

These past two weeks have been full of change with fall here and trees changing colors, to fields being harvested, and the weather getting colder.
We finished up harvest this past week, but in our area, there are still many farmers who still have crops in the fields. For our operation, we were fortunate enough to get through harvest without many major breakdowns or weather delays.
Recently, we received 0.80 of an inch of rain, which is enough to keep farmers out of the fields for a day or two.
Of course, with harvest done we are already planning for the planting season of 2022 – from what seed to buy, to our next crop rotation, to fertilizer, break-even prices and field work.
Now that we are done with harvest we have been busy baling corn stalks, both for us and some custom work for other local farmers in the area. This has kept us plenty busy for the past few days between raking, baling and hauling cornstalk bales.
This next week we are looking forward to taking a little road trip and going out to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Norris FFA has two teams going out to compete: the horse evaluation team and the landscaping team. There are also quite a few Norris members going to obtain their American Degree.