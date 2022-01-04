With no cattle, repairs keep Oldemeyers busy

The past two weeks, although we haven't been in the fields, we have managed to stay busy from celebrating Christmas and New Year’s, to shop work, to hay sales.
Toward the beginning of the week, we had three water pumps go out on our John Deere 4455, 4755, and our prized John Deere 4020 all within a day of each other. The task of finding and replacing water pumps kept us busy in the shop for a few days. Since we are completely done with our fall tillage, our time has been spent in the shop washing, waxing and servicing out tractors, combines, windrowers, balers, and our semi – getting everything ready for spring.
Now that we have got the water pumps on the tractors fixed and out of the shop we have room to work on my car that was hit in the school parking lot twice and had a run in with a deer two years ago. We finally have time to fix the car since we don't have any livestock for the first time this winter. We have the doors off. The front bumper and passenger side fender have been removed. All that is left is doing some body work on the doors and then priming and painting the pieces.
We just recently took two loads of small square bales of brome and straw out to the Novak Auction in Dorchester, Nebraska to be sold at their monthly auction. Our farming operation was going to take the hay out sooner, but because of the snow and sloppy streets we had to wait until the day before the auction to haul hay and straw out there. In southeastern Nebraska we accumulated approximately 3 inches of snow, but the streets in our area were heavily salted and very sloppy.
In the weeks to come we will be heading out to Denver, Colorado during the National Western Stock show to horse judge and represent the state of Nebraska.
As I write my last article for the Midwest Messenger, it has been fun to meet people who have read my articles and encouraging to hear how people have related to them. It has been a blessing to share with readers the tasks, adventures and day-to-day events that have taken place on our farming operation over the past six months. It will be exciting to read about the next Youth Midwest Messenger's Progress Reports!
As always the Oldemeyer family farm wishes you all a safe, joy-filled 2022!