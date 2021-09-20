Work on the farm begins with safety

David Endorf was spraying from a four-wheeler near Daykin, Nebraska in August 2018 when he backed up without looking behind or around him and had an accident.

“My mind wandered, and suddenly my rear wheel dropped off into a ravine,” he recalled.

The sprayer sideways, and the 700-pound ATV pinned his left leg.

“ATVs weigh more than people give them credit for,” Endorf said, talking to a group of elementary school students at Progressive Agriculture Safety Day in late May at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva, Nebraska.

Endorf, who raises corn, soybeans and cattle, admits he was extremely lucky that his leg wasn’t broken and he was able to call his neighbor who’s on the fire and rescue squad. If the machine had landed on his chest or head, as Endorf put it, “I would not be here today.”

To hear more about Endorf’s story of his ATV accident, visit https://tellingthestoryproject.org/david/.

ATVs can be hazardous and deadly. People have been paralyzed and died from improper operation, students learned in an ATV safety presentation.

It’s important to read directions and take a safety course. Volunteers gave some tips.

When going up a hill, lean forward, they advised. When going downhill – lean backward. With added weight on the back, the ATV can tip backward, and if a driver goes sideways in the ATV, it can roll on top of the riders. Wear a helmet and shoes, long-sleeves, gloves and goggles to protect from flying rocks.

“I learned - when you’re riding in a 4-wheeler, make sure there’s not more weight on the back than on the front,” said Logan Myers, a student from Geneva, after his safety class.